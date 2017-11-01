Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris, left, drives past Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. (Photo: Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Los Angeles — Getting two wins on the west coast road trip was a surprise. Getting all three would have been the icing on the cake and would have made a bold statement about the Pistons early in the season.

Two will have to do.

After taking eyebrow-raising victories over the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors in the first two games of the trip, the Pistons dropped the finale to the Lakers, 113-93, on Tuesday night at Staples Center.

Reggie Jackson had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Tobias Harris 18 points and Andre Drummond 10 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Pistons (5-3), who next play Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena.

BOX SCORE: Lakers 113, Pistons 93

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said after Tuesday’s shoot-around that the final game of the three-game trip would test the team in seeing how they handle the success of their first two improbable wins facing a Lakers team that had struggled early in the season.

It was also the first game against former Piston Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who signed with the Lakers in free agency in the offseason.

The Pistons started slow, hitting just 6 of their first 17 field goals, but were fueled by Jackson’s seven straight points in the first four minutes, taking a 9-5 advantage.

But Caldwell-Pope (13 points) answered with a lay-in and Brook Lopez added a putback on a pass from Lonzo Ball (13 points and six rebounds) to tie it.

After a putback by Drummond, the Lakers responded with a drive by Brandon Ingram (13 points) and a 3-pointer by Caldwell-Pope. That surge turned into 16-5 run, and the Lakers pushed the lead to 21-14.

The Lakers (3-4) got a lift from Julius Randle (17 points), who imposed his will on the inside, hitting four baskets in a three-minute span. Along with a lay-in by rookie Kyle Kuzma (16 points), the Lakers started the second quarter with a 13-2 run, capped by a drive and 3-pointer by Kuzma.

The Lakers extended the lead to 58-45 at halftime, with a 3-pointer by Lopez at the buzzer.

As they had in the first two games of the road trip, the Pistons trailed by double digits, but when they cut it to 11 early in the fourth quarter, they never got another basket to get it down to single digits.

