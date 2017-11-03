Andre Drummond (Photo: Kyusung Gong, AP)

PISTONS (5-3) VS. BUCKS (4-4)

Tipoff: 7 p.m. Friday, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

TV/radio: FSD/WXYT

PISTONS UPDATE

Probable starters: Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond.

Injuries: Jon Leuer (left ankle sprain) is out.

PISTONS FANTASY FOCUS

Andre Drummond: He’s turned into Every-Day Andre with his start to the season. He’s still finding his way and the sweet spots in his new role as the hub, but the production is uncanny: 12.5 points, 14.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He traditionally does well against the Bucks when Greg Monroe isn’t playing — Monroe is out tonight — and the other options they have to guard him just don’t match up on the boards.

Avery Bradley: He’s been a little hot and cold with his scoring in the early part of the season, but based on the cost, he’d be a good choice to break out against the likes of Tony Snell.

Langston Galloway: The Bucks bench is not as good as some of the others they have faced early in the season, so Galloway is in line to have a big game. He could get more playing time if either Bradley or Stanley Johnson gets in foul trouble, but he’s been pretty consistent in the early going.

BUCKS UPDATE

Probable starters: Malcolm Brogdon, Tony Snell, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thon Maker.

Injuries: Greg Monroe (left calf strain) and Jabari Park (knee surgery) are out.

BUCKS FANTASY FOCUS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: The cost doesn’t matter. Book it. He has had some good games against the Pistons already in his career and with his MVP-level start to the season, he’s ripe for another big game. At 31.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists, he’s a monster, but as he’s adding a 3-point shot (35.3 percent), it’s just unfair.

Kris Middleton: He had 43 points in Wednesday’s game and like Antetokounmpo, he’s had his big games against the Pistons — notably, 25 points and nine rebounds in the final meeting, in March. He’ll likely get more time against Tobias Harris, which could be a favorable matchup for him.

Thon Maker: He’s a low-cost option, simply because he has good games against the Pistons, especially with his size and versatility. He doesn’t match up favorably against Drummond, but he could be good for a reasonable stat line, in the neighborhood of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists, if that works for you.

