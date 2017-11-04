Pistons guard Ish Smith, left, fouls Kings guard Frank Mason III while trying to steal the ball during the first half. (Photo: Duane Burleson, Associated Press)

Detroit — The Pistons were coming off a spirited win over the Bucks Friday night and were looking to finish their third set of back-to-backs in two weeks against a young Sacramento Kings team that had lost five straight and were 1-7 on the season.

Trap game right?

“I don’t believe in trap games,” coach Stan Van Gundy said before the game.

He believes only in consistent focus and effort.

The Pistons provided just enough of each Saturday night.

Using a 14-3 run at the end of the third quarter, the Pistons broke open a two-point game and proceeded to deliver the Kings’ sixth straight loss, 108-99, at Little Caesars Arena.

BOX SCORE: Pistons 108, Kings 99

“I mean it’s tough, but your approach has to be consistent,” Van Gundy said. “I think we ran into problems in California with two really good wins and then came back and then didn’t play with great energy against the Lakers.

“You got a young team that’s struggling (the Kings). So what do you bring tonight again on another back to back? Cleveland’s the only other team that has played more back to backs already, so it’s been a long, tough stretch.”

But all’s well that ends well. The Pistons have won the second game of all three back-to-backs thus far.

Avery Bradley, who scored 23 on Friday, followed it up with a 24-point night, including a pair of dagger 3-pointers in the final 2:30.

Tobias Harris, who had 10 points in the third quarter, scored 20. Andre Drummond contributed 16 points and 19 rebounds.

Ish Smith and former King Anthony Tolliver each scored 10 off the Pistons bench.

Zach Randolph (Michigan State) had 19 points for the Kings.

The Pistons, at 7-3, are off to their best start since 2008-2009.

