Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner knocks the ball away from Detroit Pistons forward Eric Moreland (24) during the first half. (Photo: Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

Detroit — All good things can’t last forever.

The honeymoon period with Andre Drummond’s free throws, hitting 75 percent — almost double his career average — through the first 10 games, was bound to slow at some point.

The first snag came Wednesday.

Drummond had his worst game of the season from the free-throw line — missing all seven attempts — but made up for it in different ways, helping the Pistons win their third straight game, 114-97, over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Tobias Harris had 23 points, Reggie Jackson 18 points and six assists, Avery Bradley 14 points and Drummond 14 points, 21 rebounds and four assists — his eighth double-double in 11 games — for the Pistons (8-3).

BOX SCORE: Pistons 114, Pacers 97

Drummond had two of the decisive baskets to help put the game away, with a drive and a putback dunk, part of a 6-2 run that helped push the lead to 15 points with 5:58 to go.

The Pacers (5-7) kept pushing behind Victor Oladipo (21 points) and Thaddeus Young (21 points).

Oladipo answered Drummond’s surge with a three-point play, igniting an 8-0 run and getting the margin down to seven with 3:44 left. Harris added a 3-pointer and the Pistons went on to score 10 straight points, a 3-pointer and free throw by Jackson and finishing with Harris’ three-point play with 1:17 remaining, for their largest lead, 109-92.

The Pistons had a 59-52 halftime lead after two free throws and a putback by Boban Marjanovic, but Bojan Bogdanovic (12 points) had a coast-to-coast drive to beat the buzzer.

The Pacers led by 11 points in the first half.

Indiana turned things around to start the third, with an 8-3 spurt including a lay-in by Bogdanovic, a putback dunk by Oladipo, a hook by Young and a turnaround by Al Jefferson (19 points).

Drummond missed two free throws and Bogdanovic hit a technical-foul free throw after a defensive three-seconds call. Harris ended the drought with a three-point play, but the Pacers kept surging, with a jumper by Darren Collison and a steal and dunk by Oladipo.

The Pistons got back into it behind Jackson, who had a three-point play, a drive and floater. That started a 12-0 run to push the lead to 78-65, with 3:13 remaining in the third.

Here are three quick observations:

Off the bench: With the injury to Stanley Johnson, Reggie Bullock got the start and contributed a season-best seven points in 33 minutes. But When Avery Bradley got in foul trouble in the first quarter, Luke Kennard got an early look and chipped in four points in the first half.

Lots of Boban: Facing the Pacers’ plodding big man, Al Jefferson, the Pistons had a chance to get Boban Marjanovic some quality minutes — and he delivered, posting nine points and four rebounds in nine minutes. He had nine points in the first half, looking dominant in his looks inside the paint, going back and forth with Jefferson when they were on the court at the same time.

Foul trouble: The Pistons had been in foul trouble for the first part of the season, but had cooled off considerably. Then the first quarter happened. Both Drummond and Bradley got in early foul trouble and Van Gundy needed to secure some minutes from his reserves, and got good contributions from Anthony Tolliver and Eric Moreland.

