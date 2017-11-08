Guard Reggie Jackson is a probable starter against the Pacers Wednesday. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

PISTONS (7-3) VS. PACERS (5-6)

Tip-off: 7 Wednesday, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit.

TV/radio: FSD, WXYT

PISTONS UPDATE:

Probable starters: Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, TBA, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond.

Injuries: Stanley Johnson (hip flexor) and Jon Leuer (left ankle sprain) are OUT.

PISTONS FANTASY FOCUS

Andre Drummond: Early in the season, he’s gotten back to posting consistent double-doubles as he’s been more focused on both ends of the court. His free-throw numbers are still good (75 percent) and his confidence is as high as it’s ever been. I maintain that he’s a fantasy consideration every day, especially with increased assist numbers.

Tobias Harris: Depending on how coach Stan Van Gundy decides to finish out the starting lineup, Harris could be at either of the forward positions. He’s been comfortable at both spots and if he plays small forward, it likely would mean Anthony Tolliver is playing power forward. Harris should have a lower salary and he is still the leading scorer.

Boban Marjonovic: You’d be taking a leap of faith that Marjanovic is even going to be in the rotation — as he’s only played in one game this season. But if it’s going to happen, it would most likely be against the Pacers’ Al Jefferson. It happened in the preseason, and Marjanovic posted 14 points. Van Gundy has seemed more partial to the versatile Eric Moreland as a backup center.

PACERS UPDATE:

Probable starters: Darren Collison, Victor Oladipo, Bojan Bogdanovic, Thaddeus Young, TBD.

Injuries: Domantas Sabonis (right calf contusion), Glenn Robinson III (left ankle surgery rehab) and Edmond Sumner (left knee surgery rehab) are OUT.

PACERS FANTASY FOCUS

Victor Oladipo: His cost likely is low enough for you to consider and he’s lighting up the scoreboard, with 23 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He’ll likely have Avery Bradley shadowing him for most of the game, but he can still find ways to break out and get his numbers.

Myles Turner: He’s just getting back into a good groove, averaging 15.7 points and 8.3 rebounds in the last three games, after missing the previous six contests. He played 35 minutes last night against the Pelicans and the Pacers are playing their third game in four nights, so he could have some fatigue.

Cory Joseph: He’s had many good games against the Pistons in his time with the Toronto Raptors and he’s been solid for the Pacers (9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists). If you need a low-cost guard option, he’s one to consider.

