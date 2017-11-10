Pistons' Avery Bradley (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

PISTONS (8-3) VS. PACERS (2-9)

Tip-off: 7 Friday, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit.

TV/radio: FSD, WXYT

PISTONS UPDATE:

Probable starters: Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Reggie Bullock, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond.

Injuries: Stanley Johnson (hip flexor) and Jon Leuer (left ankle sprain) are OUT.

PISTONS FANTASY FOCUS

Andre Drummond: He’s an every-night consideration. Seriously. And against the Hawks’ Dewayne Dedmon, who is a good defender, he’s still the best choice tonight. Drummond is posting monster numbers on a nightly basis, and it shouldn’t be any different tonight, unless the score gets out of hand and he sits for long periods.

Tobias Harris: He’s finding ways to score, especially from the 3-point line, where he converted 5 of 9 attempts against the Pacers on Monday. He’s been pretty consistent this season, so it’s another good chance against a team that is thin in the frontcourt with a boatload of injuries.

Ish Smith: For most of the season, Smith has been terrorizing opposing backups. He might not get any uptick in minutes tonight, but he’s been fairly consistent in producing in the playing time that he gets.

HAWKS UPDATE:

Probable starters: Dennis Schroder, Kent Bazemore, Luke Babbitt, Taurean Prince, Dewayne Dedmon.

Injuries: DeAndre Bembry (wrist), Miles Plumlee (quad), Ersan Ilyasova (knee) and Mike Muscala (ankle) are OUT. Malcolm Delaney (ankle), Dennis Schroder (ankle) and Marco Belinelli (Achilles) are PROBABLE.

HAWKS FANTASY FOCUS

Dennis Schroder: He’s their leading scorer and the offense runs through him, so he’s one of their rare good choices, at 22.6 points and 6.6 assists. He’s hitting 40 percent on 3-pointers and has scored 20-plus points in seven of the nine games he’s played. He’ll likely draw Avery Bradley on defense, which could temper some of those numbers.

Dewayne Dedmon: If he can get Drummond in foul trouble, he could have some success against their other backup options — Eric Moreland and Boban Marjanovic. But if Drummond can get him into foul trouble, the Hawks don’t have a lot of depth with their injury situation. He had 19 points and 12 rebounds against the Celtics on Monday.

Kent Bazemore: He has good games against the Pistons, but with their improved defense, they’ve not allowed many opposing scorers to go off for big nights. It’s not a strong recommendation, but the Hawks don’t have a lot of options.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard