Reggie Jackson (1) and Tobias Harris of the Pistons celebrate a first half basket. (Photo: Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

Detroit — Andre Drummond has been a double-double connoisseur, notching 49 last season and eight in the first 11 games of this season.

He took it up a notch against the Atlanta Hawks.

Drummond had a career game, showing his improved versatility — and flirted with a triple-double. He finished with 16 points, 20 rebounds and a career-best seven assists and fueled the Pistons’ 111-104 victory over the Hawks on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Drummond had the gaudy stat line, but Reggie Jackson played the role of the closer, with 22 points and six assists, including some clutch shots down the stretch, including a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute.

Avery Bradley had 20 points, Ish Smith a season-high 17 points and Tobias Harris added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Pistons (9-3), who have won four straight — all on the current home stand. They finish the five-game stint Sunday against the Miami Heat.

It was a familiar bugaboo that Drummond overcame in order to help put it away. After going 0-for-7 in Wednesday’s win, Drummond made two free throws with 1:28 left for a 100-98 lead after the Hawks tied it on an alley-oop from Dennis Schroder to rookie John Collins.

The Pistons put it away in the final minute, with a long 3-pointer by Jackson, a free throw by Bradley and another 3-pointer by Jackson, for a seven-point margin.

Kent Bazemore (22 points) hit a 3-pointer to get the lead down to four, but Jackson put it away with two more free throws.

The Pistons led by as many as 19 points and had a 57-41 margin at the end of the first half, after a basket by the Hawks’ Dewayne Dedmon (13 points, nine rebounds), who also had a 3-pointer in the final minute of the half.

The Hawks (2-10) trimmed the lead to seven in the first 4:29, including two baskets by Dennis Schroder (17 points) and a dunk and lay-in by Collins (16 points and eight rebounds).

The Pistons bench surged in the final part of the quarter, with Smith adding seven points, including a 3-pointer, in the final five minutes. But the Hawks stayed close, finishing the period with a reverse by Marco Belinelli and two free throws by Bazemore to trim the lead to 76-69.

In the first four minutes, the Pistons looked to regain control with a 6-0 run, including a dunk by Anthony Tolliver and back-to-back baskets from Smith, but Schroder followed with two straight baskets, sparking an 8-2 spurt, with a putback by Dedmon and a jumper by Bazemore.

That ignited an 18-7 run that helped get the Hawks even, 94-94, with 3:51 left.

Here are some other observations:

Bench help: The Pistons’ reserves struggled in their first stint, from the end of the first quarter to the middle of the second. In the first 5:58 of the period, the bench started 0-of-6 from the field and finished 4-of-16. Ish Smith led the charge with four points and a nice feed to Eric Moreland for a dunk, but the outside shooters weren’t effective.

Digging deeper: With Stanley Johnson (hip flexor) and Jon Leuer (sprained left ankle) missing their second straight game, the Pistons dug into the reserve unit, with Reggie Bullock starting for the second game in a row and Luke Kennard getting some good playing time.

Star gazing: Lions receiver Golden Tate sat courtside for the game, which was the Pistons’ Hoops for Troops, a salute to the armed forces. During a timeout, Tate was recognized and gave a signed football to one of the service members sitting in the front row. Quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, along with punter Sam Martin also were in courtside seats.

