PISTONS (9-3) VS. HEAT (6-6)

Tipoff: 4 p.m. Sunday, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

TV/radio: FSD, WXYT

PISTONS UPDATE

Probable starters: Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Reggie Bullock, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond.

Injuries: Stanley Johnson (hip flexor) is DOUBTFUL and Jon Leuer (left ankle sprain) is QUESTIONABLE. (Will be updated ahead of game time.)

PISTONS FANTASY FOCUS

Andre Drummond: He’s been playing the best ball of his career, getting a boost from his confidence passing the ball and converting at the free-throw line. In four games against the Heat last season, he posted 17.3 points and 16.8 rebounds, the second-highest numbers against any Eastern Conference team. Enough said. If that doesn’t convince you, he had a career-best seven assists against the Hawks on Friday.

HEAT UPDATE

Probable starters: Goran Dragic, Dion Waiters, Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow, Hassan Whiteside.

Injuries: Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery) is OUT. (Will be updated ahead of game time.)

HEAT FANTASY FOCUS

Goran Dragic: The points won’t be an issue, as he’s scored in double figures in 58 straight games and is averaging 20.3 points this season. He’ll get a tough assignment with Avery Bradley hounding him, but he has a knack for getting to the free-throw line that will help him get some easy ones.

Dion Waiters: He’s scored in double figures in all 10 games he’s played and has posted 20-plus points twice. If Bradley is guarding Dragic, it could open some opportunity for Waiters to get loose. He averaged a modest 14 points and five assists against the Pistons in two games last season Hassan Whiteside: He’ll likely post good numbers, in the low double-double range, but he has his share of troubles in facing Drummond. He had a good outing (21 points, 17 rebounds and three steals) against the Clippers last week.

