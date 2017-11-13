Tobias Harris (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Tobias Harris, who averaged 21.3 points and 7.7 rebounds in three Detroit Pistons victories, has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Harris shot 49 percent (22-of-45) from the field and 64 percent (14-of-22) on 3-pointers as the Pistons defeated the Pacers, Hawks and Heat to complete a 5-0 home stand.

“I’m honored,” Harris said of the award, “but this is truly a testament to how well we’ve been playing as a team.”

Harris, the Pistons’ leading scorer (20.1), is fifth in the NBA in 3-point percentage (50.6).

The Pistons return to action Wednesday night with an 8 p.m. tipoff against the Bucks in Milwaukee.

More: Beard: Fans aren’t ready to buy into Pistons, LCA yet