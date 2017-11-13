Tobias Harris, who averaged 21.3 points and 7.7 rebounds in three Detroit Pistons victories, has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Harris shot 49 percent (22-of-45) from the field and 64 percent (14-of-22) on 3-pointers as the Pistons defeated the Pacers, Hawks and Heat to complete a 5-0 home stand.
“I’m honored,” Harris said of the award, “but this is truly a testament to how well we’ve been playing as a team.”
Harris, the Pistons’ leading scorer (20.1), is fifth in the NBA in 3-point percentage (50.6).
The Pistons return to action Wednesday night with an 8 p.m. tipoff against the Bucks in Milwaukee.
