Pistons guard Avery Bradley (right) could benefit from the return of Stanley Johnson from injury Wednesday night against the Bucks. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / Detroit News)

PISTONS (10-3) VS. BUCKS (7-6)

Tip-off: 8 p.m. Wednesday, BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee.

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/WWJ

PISTONS UPDATE

Probable starters: Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond.

Injuries: None reported.

PISTONS FANTASY FOCUS

Andre Drummond: Now that he’s hitting free throws and playing more consistently in crunch time, he’s a more palatable consideration. The rebounds are there consistently, but now the points are starting to creep up, as are the assists and steals. He had 24 points and 14 rebounds against the Bucks on Nov. 3, so there’s another data point to consider.

Avery Bradley: He’s been surging of late, with 21 points — hitting 44 percent from 3-point range — with 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals in the last five games. The defense will get a boost with Stanley Johnson’s return Wednesday night, which should lead to a few more transition opportunities.

Tobias Harris: The Eastern Conference player of the week is in a good groove, scoring in double figures in all 13 games this season. He’s shooting an absurd 51 percent on 3-pointers and is excelling in transition and in the halfcourt offense. His rebound numbers (5 per game) are up a touch as well.

BUCKS UPDATE

Probable starters: Eric Bledsoe, Tony Snell, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, John Henson.

Injuries: Jabari Parker (left knee surgery rehab) and Mirza Teletovic (left knee soreness) are OUT.

BUCKS FANTASY FOCUS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: This is an easy one. He’s an everyday fantasy consideration because he’s able to post monster numbers on any given night. He’s posting 31.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 58 percent from the field.

Khris Middleton: He’s found ways to have good games against the Pistons, including 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on Nov. 3. If that’s what you’re looking for from him, he’s more than capable of delivering that.

Eric Bledsoe: He’s still finding his niche in three games with the Bucks, but he’s posting 13 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in a short stint. He missed nine games after the kerfuffle with the Suns, so he’s just getting back into a rhythm.

Malcolm Brogdon: The only question is whether he’ll get the minutes in his new reserve role. He had 21 points and 10 assists in the first meeting and could have success against the Pistons’ bench, which hasn’t been as strong defensively. Ish Smith will challenge him defensively, but he should be able to put up decent numbers.

