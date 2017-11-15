This rendering shows a view of the proposed Plum Market inside the Pistons’ new headquarters and practice facility. (Photo: Courtesy of Detroit Pistons)

The Pistons are starting to make good on their goal to make their new practice facility an integral part of the community with retail options.

The team announced Wednesday a partnership with Plum Market to open a grocery store and café available to the public in Detroit’s New Center area inside the team’s new headquarters and practice facility, which is under construction and schedule to be completed in summer 2019.

It’s a commitment to Michigan-based businesses: Plum Market, which has six full-service grocery stores and 10 food service operations in southeast Michigan and Chicago, will become the team’s food-service provider.

In addition, Zingerman’s, based in Ann Arbor, will provide signature artisan products and brewed coffee at the new location.

“We are proud to partner with Plum Market and Zingerman’s on their first ventures in the city of Detroit,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said in a release. “They are both Michigan-based companies that share our desire to contribute to the continued revitalization of our city. This partnership will be great for our team, our employees and for the community, making New Center even more attractive to additional investment.”

This rendering shows a view inside of the proposed Plum Market inside the Pistons’ new headquarters and practice facility. (Photo: Courtesy of Detroit Pistons)

The Plum Market will occupy 5,000 square feet inside the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center, near Third Avenue and West Baltimore. The plan is to have a coffee shop, grab-and-go marketplace in a casual environment, with a healthy menu, along with beer and wine selections.

The Pistons began playing their games in downtown Detroit at Little Caesars Arena this season, but have continued to use their practice facility in Auburn Hills. They’ll continue to do so until the new facility is completed.

Part of Gores’ vision in moving downtown was integrating the new facility into the New Center area and providing access to some of the amenities for the public, to stimulate growth and create a mutual benefit for both entities.

