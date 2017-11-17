Tobias Harris (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

PISTONS (10-4) VS. PACERS (7-8)

Tipoff: 7 p.m. Friday, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV/radio: FSD/WWJ 950

PISTONS UPDATE

Probable starters: Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond.

Injuries: Jon Leuer (sprained left ankle) is DOUBTFUL.

PISTONS FANTASY FOCUS

Andre Drummond: How’s 14 points, 21 rebounds and four assists look as a stat line? That was Drummond’s production in the first meeting and he’s likely to have a repeat performance. He’s getting his touches on the offensive side and took advantage of Myles Turner’s foul trouble in the first meeting.

Avery Bradley: After some adjustments early in the season, he’s found his stride on offense, going for a season-high 28 points — with six 3-pointers — in Wednesday’s loss at Milwaukee. The high turnover rate is a concern, but his scoring likely will compensate for the difference.

Tobias Harris: The Pistons’ leading scorer (19.6 points) had a game-high 23 points in the first meeting and is finding his shot, with a potential bonus on 3-pointers, where he’s making about three per game, making 51 percent. He’s an integral part of the lineup, so he’ll get his shots attempts.

Boban Marjanovic: It’s Boban Time! Well, let me qualify that: Boban is likely to play, but how much really is the question. The matchup with Al Jefferson is a rare opportunity for him to get some significant time, but he only played nine minutes in the first meeting. In that time, Boban notched nine points and four rebounds, on 3-of-4 shooting. At worst, it’s worth a look.

PACERS UPDATE

Probable starters: Darren Collison, Victor Oladipo, Bojan Bogdanovic, Thaddeus Young, Myles Turner.

Injuries: Glenn Robinson III (left ankle surgery rehab) and Edmond Sumner (left knee surgery rehab) are OUT.

PACERS FANTASY FOCUS

Victor Oladipo: He’s dramatically increased his scoring (23.2 points, up 7 from his career numbers) while his assists (3.6) and rebounds (4.4) have remained about the same. He’s the top scoring option, which also gets him the best perimeter, which is the Pistons’ Avery Bradley, who helped contain him for 21 points in the first meeting.

Al Jefferson: Big Al had it going in the first meeting and has had his share of good games against the Pistons. If nothing else, his cheap price will make this a worthwhile consideration. In 22 minutes in the first meeting, he had 19 points and six rebounds. For most, that works. The one-on-one matchups with Boban make this a must-watch, regardless whether he’s on your squad.

Myles Turner: Foul trouble kept him on the bench for much of the first meeting, but he managed eight points and six rebounds in 26 minutes. He never seemed to get in the rhythm of the game, but if he can stay on the court, he should get somewhere near a double-double. His outside shooting poses a problem for the Pistons.

Darren Collison: He broke out for a season-high 30 points, plus eight assists against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. His assist-to-turnover ratio is almost 5-to-1, so that’s where more of the value comes in. Collison didn’t fare well in the first meeting (seven points and three assists in 29 minutes) in the first meeting, but he’s worth consideration.

