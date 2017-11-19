LeBron James (Photo: Jason Miller, Getty Images)

It’s a whirlwind couple of days for the folks at Little Caesars Arena.

After the Jay-Z concert on Saturday night, the staff had to get everything turned around quickly for the Red Wings’ game against the Colorado Avalanche at 6 p.m. Sunday. It’s a short window, but the staff is used to those logistical issues.

Given all that, there was no shot at getting everything cleared out for a basketball practice.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Detroit ahead of Monday’s matchup with the Pistons and needed a place to practice Sunday morning, because Little Caesars Arena doesn’t have a practice court and opposing teams typically don’t use the Pistons’ practice facility.

They found a nearby option: Detroit Cass Tech High School.

The Cavs tweeted a picture of the practice with the caption: “It’s a Motor City morning. #AllForOne” on Sunday morning.

“It was a positive experience all the way around,” Cass Tech athletic director Steve Hall told The Detroit News. “The Cavs were impressed with the facility; they liked the auxiliary and the main gym and some of them used the weight room.”

It wasn’t unusual for teams to practice at area high schools when the Pistons were at The Palace, but it’s the first time the schedule has moved a practice to an alternate location since the Pistons have been at Little Caesars Arena.

Cass Tech turned out to be the beneficiary this time.

“It was good to have them in the city instead of having to travel miles away to go get the same services we can provide, right down the street,” Hall said.

And in their spare time in Detroit, LeBron James and a couple of teammates took in the Jay-Z concert.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard