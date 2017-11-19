Ish Smith (Photo: Duane Burleson, AP)

PISTONS (10-5) VS. TIMBERWOLVES (10-5)

Tipoff: 7 p.m. Sunday, Target Center, Minnesota

TV / radio: FSD-Plus / WWJ 950

PISTONS UPDATE

Probable starters: Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond.

Injuries: None reported.

PISTONS FANTASY FOCUS

Tobias Harris (DK salary: $6,300): He’s been having his struggles in recent games and he isn’t going to deliver 49 fantasy points like he did in the first meeting. But his 3-point shooting has improved enough (49 percent) where those few bonus points will be worth the risk.

Andre Drummond (DK salary: $8,900): About 45 DK points is a tough number for Drummond to try to get, but it’s doable. In fact, he did it in the first meeting, including 15 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block, accumulating 44.75 points. He’s averaging 43.4 fantasy points, so expect a similar line.

Ish Smith (DK salary: $3,800): It feels like an Ish Smith special day. He didn’t have a big scoring day in the first meeting, but he came through with 13 assists to balance things out. It’s a mismatch against the Wolves’ reserve point guards, so if he can get the pace up, he could have some big numbers. He’s exceeded his 5x value in seven of the last 10 games.

Luke Kennard (DK salary: $3,300): The rookie has worked his way into the rotation, at least temporarily and has produced, averaging 21.7 fantasy points over the last three games. Kennard has three 3-pointers in his last two games and against Minnesota’s bench, he could go off for a big number.

TIMBERWOLVES UPDATE

Probable starters: Jeff Teague, Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins, Taj Gibson, Karl-Anthony Towns.

Injuries: Justin Patton (fractured toe) is OUT.

TIMBERWOLVES FANTASY FOCUS

Karl-Anthony Towns (DK salary: $9,600): This is a tough call; it might be worth it somewhere less than $9,000, but it’s his highest daily salary this season. He only accounted for 40.5 fantasy points in the first meeting, so it just doesn’t seem to be all there — unless Drummond gets in foul trouble.

Jimmy Butler (DK salary: $7,500): That’s a strange number for Butler, who is averaging just 32.9 fantasy points per game. He’s delivered at more than a 5x rate in three of the last four games, so it’s worth a look. Butler missed the first matchup with the Pistons this season, but he’ll likely draw Avery Bradley or Stanley Johnson as a defender.

Andrew Wiggins (DK salary: $6,500): This looks like a case of the market trying to correct itself. It’s Wiggins’ lowest salary in the last 10 games, mostly because he hasn’t been about to produce the fantasy points to match it. The Wolves are hot with their whole starting roster intact and they’re a different team than when the Pistons dominated them in the first meeting. Still, I’d chill on Wiggins.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard