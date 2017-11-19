Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) shoots the ball after Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns fall back in the first half. Drummond finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds in a 100-97 Detroit victory Sunday. (Photo: Stacy Bengs, Associated Press)

Minneapolis — It wasn’t a bad road trip after all.

The Pistons were disappointed by dropping the first two games, against the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers. They trailed by 11 points in the third quarter and in a reversal of their blown lead against the Pacers, they rallied and overcame the deficit.

Reggie Jackson stole the show and carried the Pistons to a 100-97 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night at Target Center, helping the Pistons salvage one game and improving to 11-5, with a back-to-back against the Cleveland Cavaliers waiting on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Jackson scored nine of his 16 points in the final five minutes, including back-to-back drives to take the lead for good and extend to a three-point margin, with 55.5 seconds left. After a jumper Nemanja Bjelica trimmed the lead to 96-95, Jackson added a jumper.

BOX SCORE: Pistons 100, Timberwolves 97

Jimmy Butler (26 points, 10 rebounds and four assists) was fouled on a 3-point attempt and had a chance to tie the game. Butler made the first two but missed the third, as the Pistons held the lead.

Tobias Harris (18 points, nine rebounds) was fouled and made both free throws with 3.3 seconds remaining and Butler’s last-second 3-pointer rimmed out, giving the Pistons the final margin.

Andre Drummond finished with 20 points, 16 rebounds and four assists, and had two key baskets down the stretch — both off deft passes from Jackson.

Avery Bradley was integral in the comeback as well, with a pair of 3-pointers during a critical stretch. The trio of Jackson, Bradley and Drummond combined for 21 of the final 23 points.

The Pistons surged midway through the fourth quarter, with a 9-2 spurt, with an alley-oop from Ish Smith to Drummond, then a coast-to-coast basket for Smith and a back-door cut for Bradley, getting within five points. After a jumper by Andrew Wiggins, Bradley hit a corner 3-pointer to pull within 86-82 with 5:32 remaining.

The teams traded baskets and after Bradley hit another 3-pointer to cut the lead in half, but Wiggins (24 points) answered again with a baseline jumper. The Pistons surged again, with Jackson splitting a pair of free throws, Drummond converting a pick-and-roll play with Drummond, followed by a bank shot.

Some additional observations:

■ Stanley Johnson missed three games because of a hip flexor and back issue and was out of the lineup for about 10 days. He looked a bit sluggish in his first two games back — both Pistons losses — but seemed to be moving better Sunday. He had a tough defensive assignment, shadowing the Timberwolves’ Jimmy Butler. On the offensive end, he came through with his best game in weeks, with 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

■ Tobias Harris struggled on the offensive end on the first two games of the road trip, averaging just 14 points. He shot a combined 10-of-27 (37 percent) from the field and just 3-of-9 on 3-pointers, where he was shooting about 50 percent in the first 12 games of the season. He was bound to cool off, but added to his woes with an 0-of-6 start on Sunday. He turned things around in the third, with 4-of-6 in the third quarter.

■ In the latest edition of the bench shuffle, Henry Ellenson has been on the outside looking in. He had a good start to the season, playing in four of the first six games, but has seen action in just one of the next seven. It’s not anything that Ellenson has — or hasn’t — done; it’s more that Anthony Tolliver has become indispensable off the bench, providing tough defense and better 3-point shooting.

■ The Timberwolves bench is very much a weakness on a team that is contending as one of the best teams in the West. During a key stretch of the third quarter, coach Tom Thibodeau decided to keep Jimmy Butler out on the floor with a couple reserves while Towns and Wiggins rested. The strategy worked, as they were able to hold the lead and stay fresh without giving up a big run with an all-bench cast.

■ In the past few games, Andre Drummond has been getting lobs and tip-dunk opportunities but has had some trouble getting a handle on the ball, for turnovers and loose balls. A different approach of just catching, gathering and going back up strong would give him a better look at the rim and not have to do so much in traffic.

