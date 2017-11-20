Former Lions receiver Calvin Johnson waves to photographers at Little Caesars Arena on Monday. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Detroit — The Cleveland Cavaliers served emphatic notice on Monday night that the Pistons occupancy at the top of the Central Division is temporary.

The Cavs, down four players from their normal rotation, unleashed a 73-point first half and proceeded to put the Pistons to route, 116-88, at Little Caesars Arena.

Against a tired-looking Pistons defense, the Cavs shot 61.9 percent and made 11 of 17 three-pointers in the first half. The Pistons, who beat the Timberwolves in Minneapolis Sunday night, fueled the run with 11 turnovers, which the Cavs turned into 14 points.

The early spark was ignited by LeBron James. He came out intent on inflicting pain, scoring 14 points in the first seven minutes of the game, including eight straight that put the Cavs up 25-18.

But things actually got worse for the Pistons when James left the game. Over a seven-minute stretch between the end of the first quarter through the first four minutes of the second, the Cavs outscored the Pistons 23-6 on their way to a 27-point lead.

All that without Derrick Rose, Iman Shumpert, Isaiah Thomas and Tristan Thompson – all out injured. Wily veterans Dwayne Wade, Channing Fry and Kyle Korver combined for 20 points in the second quarter alone.

The Cavs bench outscored the Pistons’ bench 26-8 in the first half.

BOX SCORE: Cavaliers 116, Pistons 88

There was no fighting back into this one for the Pistons. They were 3-0 on the second of back-to-back games this season, but the Cavs didn’t allow them to gain any traction.

James, who had his way with whoever the Pistons put on him (Stanley Johnson, Anthony Tolliver), finished with 18 points and 8 assists in less than 28 minutes of work. Kevin Love, who continues to outmuscle Pistons power forward Tobias Harris down low, produced 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Jae Crowder posted 19, as well.

The Cavs starting point guard was Jose Calderon, who back in 2013 played 28 games for the Pistons. He’s 36 now and hadn’t played since getting 43 seconds of work on Nov. 1. He contributed 14 points and helped the Cavs extend their lead to 101-62 by the end of the third.

The Pistons played five reserve players for most of the fourth quarter.

Harris scored 11 points, Johnson and Reggie Jackson 10 each for the Pistons.

Andre Drummond, who had six turnovers, was limited to six rebounds. He had collected at least 12 rebounds in the first 16 games this season. He played only 25 minutes.

