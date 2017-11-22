LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Pistons serve Thanksgiving meals
Pistons center Boban Marjanovic serves food to, from left, Linelle Caruthers, Gwen Marshall, Gerard Marshall, 7, and Samuel Thomas, 8, all of Detroit during the seventh annual Thanksgiving Holiday Meal at Cobo Center in Detroit on Nov 22, 2017. The Detroit Pistons tip off "Season of Giving" festivities, presented by Meijer, with their seventh annual Thanksgiving Holiday Meal event at Cobo Center.
Pistons head coach Stan VanGundy serves food to Maria
Pistons head coach Stan VanGundy serves food to Maria Ruez, 35, and her sons, Yeshua Diaz, 9, left, and Yeudel Diaz, 6, right, during the seventh annual Thanksgiving Holiday Meal.
After being requested to raise their hands by the Pistons
After being requested to raise their hands by the Pistons chaplain, Cri-Cri Snead of Detroit, left, raises her hands with others during the pre-meal prayer.
Chantel Harris of Detroit takes a selfie with Pistons
Chantel Harris of Detroit takes a selfie with Pistons center Andre Drummond during the seventh annual Thanksgiving Holiday Meal.
Pistons center Boban Marjanovic serves food to, from
Pistons center Boban Marjanovic serves food to, from left, Dustin Zimmerman, 12, David Hosler, Jr., 12, and Marizela Reyes during the seventh annual Thanksgiving Holiday Meal.
Samantha Rojo, 5, looks up at Pistons forward-center
Samantha Rojo, 5, looks up at Pistons forward-center Jon Leuer while he serves dessert to her and her siblings, Alan Blancas, 9, and Abigail Blancas,13, right.
Pistons guard Reggie Jackson signs autographs for two
Pistons guard Reggie Jackson signs autographs for two unidentified girls during the seventh annual Thanksgiving Holiday Meal.
    Auburn Hills — After playing three games in four nights, the Pistons gets a bit of a respite, with Tuesday off, practice Wednesday and Thursday a travel day before Friday’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

    The short break comes in handy, with the Pistons still managing some minor injuries. Jon Leuer has missed the last nine games because of a sprained left ankle and didn’t practice Wednesday. Avery Bradley (groin tightness) and Andre Drummond (dental implant) also missed practice, as the Pistons went with 11 players.

    Coach Stan Van Gundy said Bradley and Drummond likely would be ready for Friday’s game; Leuer is a bigger concern.

    “It’s not progressing the way we would have hoped or liked. (Leuer) has not able to go again today,” Van Gundy said. “I haven’t heard. I don’t think there’s any problem; I would have heard had there been. There’s still no structural damage; he’s just not progressing the way he had hoped.”

    Leuer had an MRI that didn’t show anything major, but he hasn’t played since Halloween, so even when he’s cleared to play, it could take some time for him to get back to game speed.

    Pistons schedule

    Ellenson update

    Henry Ellenson, who was sent to the Grand Rapids Drive in the development league, had 31 points in the loss to the Oklahoma City Blue. Ellenson had his first game action in Monday’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, with six points and two rebounds in 12 minutes, off a pair of 3-pointers.

    Van Gundy isn’t concerned about Ellenson’s offense; the bigger concern is how he performs on defense and whether he can work his way back into the rotation, especially with Leuer out because of the injury.

    Pistons at Thunder

    Tip-off: 8 Friday, Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City

    TV/radio: FSD-Plus/WWJ 950

    Outlook: The Pistons get their first look at the Thunder’s Big Three of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Paul George.

