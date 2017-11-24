Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson, right, shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams, left, and guard Andre Roberson (21) in the first quarter. (Photo: Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)

Oklahoma City — It’s becoming old hat for the Pistons.

A huge deficit is no longer the end of the road; it’s becoming a foreshadowing of a strong, second-half comeback.

The Pistons did it again, for the seventh time this season, digging into a double-digit deficit, only to rally for a victory. This time, it came against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 99-98, on Friday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Avery Bradley struggled in the first half, but hit a pair of baskets in the final four minutes and Reggie Jackson added two free throws with 34 seconds left, helping the Pistons hold on after overcoming a 15-point deficit in the third quarter.

Russell Westbrook had a chance to win it on a last-second 3-pointer but it rimmed out and the Pistons prevailed. Westbrook finished with a triple-double, with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for the Thunder (8-10), who were coming off their best win of the season, over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

The Pistons (12-6) were resilient, using defense to whittle the lead in the third quarter. They took their first lead, 81-79, on a transition basket by Ish Smith (15 points) with 10:41 left. That followed a pair of 3-pointers by Langston Galloway to start the period.

Smith was the catalyst, with another drive and score, then a 3-pointer by rookie Luke Kennard pushed them to their largest lead, 88-84. Westbrook answered with a drive and Andre Drummond (17 points and 14 rebounds) had six points in the fourth quarter, including baskets on back-to-back possessions, to extend the lead to four. Bradley had two more clutch shots, a baseline drive and lay-in, plus a corner 3-pointer, to get the lead to 97-93 at the 2:01 mark. Andre Roberson pulled the Thunder within one with a 3-pointer but Reggie Jackson (12 points) hit a pair of free throws with 34 seconds left to keep the lead at three.

Westbrook, who had had six points in the fourth, scored on a quick drive to get within one. Jackson missed the shot on the Pistons end, and the Thunder had a last shot with five seconds remaining, but couldn’t connect.

The Thunder led, 59-49, at halftime, with 16 points and eight assists from Westbrook. Smith was the only Pistons player in double figures, with 11.

Here are some observations from the matchup:

■The Pistons traditionally have been one of the league’s best rebounding teams, but ranked just 19th (42.8) entering Friday’s matchup. They had their difficulties against the Thunder — who ranked 21st (42.4) — and managed just 13 rebounds. Part of it was because the Thunder shot 52 percent from the field (25-of-48) and grabbed seven offensive rebounds, to the Pistons’ two. Drummond, who leads the league in rebounding, had just two in the first half.

■Jackson was greeted with boos in the player introductions and the Oklahoma City fans let him hear them for most of the game. On free throws, he also got some boos and after an airball, they let their feelings be known. Jackson started his career with the Thunder and played three-plus seasons in the league, after being drafted 24th overall by Oklahoma City in 2011.

■Smith had his shooting touch early, going 5-of-7 from the field for 11 points in the first half. Smith found some room inside to score but punctuated the first quarter with a 56-foot heave from the other 3-point line to beat the buzzer.

■Thunder forward Paul George picked up his third foul with 11:20 left in the second quarter. He played just nine minutes in the first half and had two points and a rebound, but Jerami Grant picked up the slack, with four points in six minutes.

