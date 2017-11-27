Detroit’s Stanley Johnson blocks a shot by Boston’s Aron Baynes, a former Piston, on Monday night. (Photo: Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)

Boston — Regardless of the outcome, the Pistons had played well enough through three quarters to win.

That they played one of their most complete games of the season against the Boston Celtics — who entered with the best record in the league — only added to the intrigue. The Pistons added to their impressive resume of road wins this season, toppling the Celtics, 118-108, on Monday night at TD Garden.

It’s just the second loss at home for the Celtics (18-4) who have the best record in the NBA. The Pistons knocked off another top team in the league, along with road wins over the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers.

Tobias Harris finished with 31 points; Andre Drummond 26 points, a season-high 22 rebounds and six assists; and Reggie Jackson 20 points and seven assists for the Pistons (13-6), who improved to 6-4 on the road. That trio combined to go 28-of-38 from the field.

Avery Bradley, in his first game at Boston since the trade in July from the Celtics, had 13 points and five assists.

The Pistons had a double-digit lead in the first half and squandered it and the Celtics led by as many as four, but the Pistons were resilient and efficient. The committed just eight turnovers and shot 52 percent from the field, including 44 percent (11-of-25) on 3-pointers.

The Celtics led, 110-99, with 5:45 left, but the Pistons had a furious rally, after Drummond was intentionally fouled. He split the pair of free throws and followed with a lay-in. Harris hit a fadeaway jumper, sparking, a 10-2 run, with a drive by Jackson and a three-point play by Drummond.

The Celtics went 2:25 without a field goal during the spurt, bookended by 3-pointers from Marcus Smart (23 points). After Kyrie Irving (18 points, nine assists) made one of two free throws, Drummond had another three-point play — he went 6-of-8 from the free-throw line — after a steal and a breakaway dunk, and pushed the lead to 112-103.

Boston rallied again, with another 3-pointer from Smart and a drive by rookie Jayson Tatum, to get within 112-108 with 1:29 left. But Jackson hit a pair of free throws and the Celtics didn’t score again.

Former Pistons Marcus Morris (13 points) and Aron Baynes (six points, six rebounds) also played their first games against their former team.

More: Pistons' Avery Bradley says no bad blood with Celtics

More: Stan Van Gundy praises ex-Pistons Morris, Baynes

BOX SCORE: Pistons 118, Celtics 108

MORE QUICK OBSERVATIONS

■The Pistons has one of their best first quarters of the season, taking a 31-23 advantage. They were one point off their highest total of the season and one point above their most points allowed. They had been plagued by poor starts, but shooting 58 percent (14-of-24) provided an early boost. The Pistons continued in the second quarter, with 29 points, reaching the 60-point mark for only the third time this season.

■Drummond has had his share of good games against the Celtics, as he’s averaged 17.4 points and 14.7 rebounds in 18 career games. He had six points and 10 rebounds in the first quarter and got to 12 points and 14 rebounds by halftime. The matchup against Al Horford has been favorable in the last two years for him as well.

■Luke Kennard is getting more comfortable in his role off the bench, with some critical minutes mixing with the starting unit and some as one of the main scorers in the reserve group. He had seven points in the first half, including a 3-pointer, on 3-of-4 shooting. Van Gundy has pointed to a needed improvement in Kennard’s defense, which is progressing.

■Avery Bradley got a nice reception from the Boston fans, with a standing ovation as he was announced — and he was introduced last in the Pistons’ starting lineup. The TD Garden crowd erupted when the lights dimmed and a tribute video played, ending with “Thank you, Avery” and more applause. The crowd also gave some support to Jackson,

rod.beard@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/detnewsRodBeard