Detroit's Andre Drummond met the media following Monday night's 118-108 victory over the Celtics in Boston. Rod Beard, Detroit News

Boston — What a difference a year makes.

Make that a year, plenty of practice — and confidence.

Andre Drummond stepped to the free-throw line with a different demeanor this year, after he was fouled late in the fourth quarter, with the game hanging in the balance. Unlike his struggles in previous years, Drummond was up to the task. And more than that.

Clinging to a 100-99 lead with 5:36 left in the game, Celtics coach Brad Stevens elected to foul Drummond intentionally to try to disrupt the offensive momentum. Drummond made one of the free throws and the Pistons held on for a stunning 118-108 victory over Monday night.

The hacking strategy is nothing new to Drummond. The difference this year is the result, where he’s hitting 61 percent — a stark increase from the abysmal 38-percent clip from his first five years in the league.

Improved confidence created a different reaction to the ploy this time.

“I laughed. That was the last time they fouled me — and the last time they had the lead,” Drummond said. “They fouled me when they were up one and I tied the game up. I picked my intensity up and if they did it again, I would have (made) two more.”

Pistons 118, Celtics 108
Detroit's Reggie Jackson drives past Boston's Al Horford
Detroit's Reggie Jackson drives past Boston's Al Horford during the third quarter of the game Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, at TD Garden in Boston. The Pistons won, 118-108, in a battle of two of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Detroit's Avery Bradley hugs former teammate Terry
Detroit's Avery Bradley hugs former teammate Terry Rozier following the game.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Detroit's Stanley Johnson leaves the court after the
Detroit's Stanley Johnson leaves the court after the victory.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Detroit's Boban Marjanovic takes a selfie with fans
Detroit's Boban Marjanovic takes a selfie with fans following Monday's game.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Boston's Kyrie Irving drives past Detroit's Avery Bradley
Boston's Kyrie Irving drives past Detroit's Avery Bradley during the first quarter.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Detroit's Stanley Johnson blocks a shot Boston's Aron
Detroit's Stanley Johnson blocks a shot Boston's Aron Baynes, a former Piston.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Detroit's Reggie Jackson fouls Boston's Jaylen Brown
Detroit's Reggie Jackson fouls Boston's Jaylen Brown during the second quarter.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Detroit's Reggie Jackson loses control of the ball
Detroit's Reggie Jackson loses control of the ball as he drives for the basket in the fourth quarter.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Predss
Detroit's' Andre Drummond goes up to shoot during the
Detroit's' Andre Drummond goes up to shoot during the fourth quarter.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Detroit's Tobias Harris celebrates his 3-pointer during
Detroit's Tobias Harris celebrates his 3-pointer during the second quarter.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Boston's Marcus Smart celebrates after making a 3-pointer
Boston's Marcus Smart celebrates after making a 3-pointer during the fourth quarter.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Detroit's Luke Kennard shoots in front of Boston's
Detroit's Luke Kennard shoots in front of Boston's Kyrie Irving in the fourth quarter.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Boston's Kyrie Irving reacts after being hit in the
Boston's Kyrie Irving reacts after being hit in the mouth early in the first quarter.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Boston's Kyrie Irving passes off in front of Detroit's
Boston's Kyrie Irving passes off in front of Detroit's Reggie Jackson.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Boston's Al Horford takes a shot against Detroit's
Boston's Al Horford takes a shot against Detroit's Andre Drummond.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Detroit's Avery Bradley defends against Boston's Al
Detroit's Avery Bradley defends against Boston's Al Horford in the first quarter.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Detroit's Stanley Johnson drives past Boston's Al Horford
Detroit's Stanley Johnson drives past Boston's Al Horford in the third quarter.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Boston's Jayson Tatum defends against Detroit's' Avery
Boston's Jayson Tatum defends against Detroit's' Avery Bradley late in Monday's game.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Former Celtic Cedric Maxwell, right, jokes with Detroit's
Former Celtic Cedric Maxwell, right, jokes with Detroit's Avery Bradley, who was dealt from the Celtics to the Pistons last offseason.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Detroit's Avery Bradley, center, acknowledges the crowd
Detroit's Avery Bradley, center, acknowledges the crowd during a video tribute before his return to Boston.  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
    Indeed, it was the last time the Celtics led, but the bigger takeaway is that Drummond no longer is a liability late in games. Coach Stan Van Gundy can reasonably rely on him to make at least one of the free throws, which takes away one of the popular hacking strategies that teams employed more over the last two seasons.

    Van Gundy wasn’t so sure that the intentional fouls are coming to an end, but welcomed more chances for Drummond to make teams pay for trying.

    “Somebody will try it again, I hope,” he said. “I thought that was good. We were struggling a little bit and we were able to get a point.”

    Drummond proved valuable throughout the game, with a monster stat line: 26 points, 22 rebounds, six assists and four steals. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Drummond became the first visiting player with at least 25 points, 20 rebounds and five assists in Boston since Wilt Chamberlain in 1967.

    For Drummond, who grew up in the Connecticut area, it was an opportunity to play in front of family and friends and to send a message to the Celtics that there’s not just one contending team in the Eastern Conference — at least for now.

    “They’ll remember it. It’s one of those memorable games; we came in and beat the No. 1 team and I had a lot of points and a hometown kid from this area having the night I did was something they’ll have to remember,” Drummond said. “It’s the (only) time we play here, so it’s something they’ll have to deal with that one for the rest of the year.”

