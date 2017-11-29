Pistons' Andre Drummond dunks over the Suns' Mike James in the first quarter. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Detroit — It wasn’t a tale of two halves; rather, it was a tale of just one.

Against the struggling Phoenix Suns, the Pistons dominated from the opening minute and rarely let up. In a season of impressive victories, this was one they just had to find a way not to lose, especially after building a 30-point lead in the second quarter.

That’s all it took.

The Pistons started quickly, with their highest-scoring first quarter and first half of the season and easily dispatching the Suns, 131-107, on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

The 131 points are a season-high for the Pistons (14-6) who won their third straight and fourth in the last five games. They embark on a four-game road trip, beginning Friday at Washington.

Reggie Jackson had 23 points, Tobias Harris 20 points, and Andre Drummond 13 points, seven rebounds and tied his career best with seven assists.

In the first five minutes, the Pistons had jumped out to a 13-6 lead, with four points each from Harris and Jackson. The Suns (8-15) responded with a 7-2 spurt, with a basket by Greg Monroe (14 points, seven rebounds and five assists) and a lay-in by T.J. Warren. Devin Booker (22 points) added a 3-pointer and the lead was down to 15-13.

The Pistons exploded from there, finishing the quarter on a 21-6 run, with 10 points from Harris, including a pair of 3-pointers. Ish Smith (14 points and six assists) added six points, including a lay-in with 2 seconds left, for a 36-19 lead.

The Suns managed just two baskets the rest of the period and dotted the first half with 15 turnovers, which the Pistons turned into 14 points.

The Pistons put it away in the first seven minutes of the second quarter, with an impressive 20-6 spurt. Langston Galloway opened with a 3-pointer, Luke Kennard added a jumper and they got consecutive 3-pointers from Anthony Tolliver, Galloway and another from Tolliver.

Following a jumper by Booker, Avery Bradley (20 points) added back-to-back baskets and Smith hit a lay-in, for a 56-25 advantage — and the rout was on.

More observations from the Pistons’ rout:

■ With the lopsided score, Boban Marjanovic saw some rare playing time, for just his third game this season — and for the first time since Nov. 8, against the Pacers. Marjanovic entered with 5:23 left in the game, much to the delight of the crowd, who started chanting for him early in the fourth quarter. Marjanovic delivered on his first touch of the game, hitting a hook shot at the 5:10 mark. He finished with four points and a rebound.

■ Suns guard Josh Jackson, who played in high school at Detroit Consortium, reportedly got 80 tickets for friends and family for the game. Jackson, the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft, finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in 32 minutes, including a highlight-reel alley-oop dunk late in the fourth quarter.

■ All of the Pistons’ starters shot at least 50 percent from the field, with Bradley going 9-of-12 and Jackson 9-of-13. They went a combined 33-of-51 on (65 percent) on field goals, and 6-of-13 on 3-pointers.

■ As the game got out of hand late, all 13 Pistons played — and 12 of them scored, with Henry Ellenson hitting a long jumper and Marjanovic hitting a hook shot in the lane in the final six minutes.

■ Van Gundy wanted to ensure the Pistons didn’t look past the Suns, who have struggled, but won Tuesday night at Chicago. That letdown was averted, as the Pistons didn’t let the lead get under 20 after they dominated in the first half.

