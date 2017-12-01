Ben Simmons, left, and the 76ers got the best of Avery Bradley and the Pistons in their first meeting this season. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

The Detroit Pistons hit the road for their next four games, including a much-anticipated rematch with the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

The 76ers beat the Pistons, 97-86, in their first encounter at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 23, and drew plenty of widespread attention after 76ers center Joel Embiid called out Andre Drummond and criticized his defense, or lack thereof.

Detroit News Pistons beat writer Rod Beard is joined by Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer (Philly.com) to talk about the state of the 76ers and preview the upcoming matchup.

Here are highlights of this edition of the Pistons podcast.

► 0:40 On recent play of 76ers, who have won four of six.

► 2:45 Philadelphia's injury situation

► 4:05 Joel Embiid's personality and competitive nature

► 7:50 Ceiling for 76ers team this season

► 9:30 Embiid's progress and injury updates