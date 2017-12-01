Head coach Stan Van Gundy of the Pistons reacts to a call in the first half. (Photo: Rob Carr / Getty Images)

Washington — One reason for the Pistons’ good start to the season was that they had some games when the bench was able to play well when the starters didn’t, or the reserves lagged and the first five picked up the slack.

The Pistons haven’t had many games in which both groups were playing poorly.

Then came the middle two quarters of Friday’s game against the Washington Wizards.

With a pair of big runs, the Wizards jetted to a lead and got some offensive magic, without the injured John Wall, and took a 109-91 victory over the Pistons at Capital One Arena.

The loss ended the three-game win streak for the Pistons (14-7), who were on the front end of a back-to-back, with a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Tobias Harris had 15 points, Andre Drummond 14 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks and Avery Bradley 13 points.

The Pistons reserves gave up a 12-5 run to start the second quarter and when the starters returned, they ignited, with a 16-2 spurt, with a three-point play by Harris, a spinning jumper by Reggie Jackson (12 points) and an alley-oop from Bradley to Drummond.

The Wizards (12-10) stayed close, though, getting within 49-46 on 6-2 spurt, with jumpers by Markieff Morris (23 points and seven rebounds), a jumper by Bradley Beal (10 points) and a tip-in by Marcin Gortat (12 points and 12 rebounds).

Harris hit a 3-pionter to extend the lead to 52-46 at halftime.

The third quarter was the undoing. The Wizards opened with a 17-0 run, with two baskets each from Otto Porter (17 points and seven assists), Beal and Tim Frazier. The Pistons ended the surge with two free throws by Harris, but didn’t get their first field goal — a 3-pointer from Anthony Tolliver — until the 5:42 mark.

Morris answered with a 3-pointer and Porter another jumper, pushing the Wizards’ lead to 70-57. They finished the third with a 9-3 run and built a 14-point advantage. From there, the Pistons never got the lead under 10 in the fourth quarter.

Here are some observations from the matchup:

■The Pistons don’t get outrebounded often — and certainly not to the tune of 49-32, which is the advantage the Wizards had. Drummond had 17 boards, but the other four starters only managed four.

■Without John Wall (knee injury), the Wizards were without their second-leading scorer, but simply spread the scoring around. They finished with four starters in double figures — all except Wall’s replacement, Tim Frazier, who had six points, five rebounds and six assists — and kept the Pistons on their heels, especially at the start of the third quarter.

■The Wizards unveiled their name and logo for their new development league team, the Capital City Go-Go. It’s an homage to the rich heritage of go-go music, which is a staple of the culture in Washington D.C. The logo includes a pair of bongo drums in the Wizards’ red, white and blue color scheme. The Go-Go will begin play in 2018.

■Bradley is regarded as a defensive menace, as one of the best on-ball perimeter defenders in the league. He showed why in the first half, with four steals and some eye-popping defense on the Wizards’ leading scorer, Bradley Beal.

■Drummond typically hasn’t had big games against the Wizards, but he packed the stat line in the first half, with five points, 11 rebounds and six assists. He didn’t have a stellar start to the third quarter, which stunted the effort toward a potential triple-double, but he continued to show his newfound versatility in the offense.

