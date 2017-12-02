Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond (0) is blocked by Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) during the first half. (Photo: Michael Perez / Associated Press)

Philadelphia — As much as they could, the Pistons tried to make it about the team and not about Andre Drummond.

The back-and-forth banter between Drummond and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid heated up a bit following Saturday morning’s shoot-around, with Embiid commenting on Drummond’s shooting ability — or lack thereof.

When it came to the game, the two big men played well in their own styles and each did what his team needed.

Embiid had the better first half, but Drummond came through down the stretch, helping the Pistons overcome an 18-point deficit in the third quarter. But Drummond fouled out with 2:35 left, and the 76ers took advantage, pulling out a 108-103 victory on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

BOX SCORE: 76ers 108, Pistons 103

Drummond finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and five steals, while Embiid had the bigger numbers — with 25 points and 10 rebounds — and got the win.

Embiid motioned to the sellout crowd to exult when Drummond fouled out, and Embiid hit both free throws, pushing the 76ers’ lead to 100-95. The Pistons made a mad dash and cut it to three in the final minute, but couldn’t get any closer.

For the Pistons (14-8), it’s the second straight loss, along with Friday’s loss at Washington. It doesn’t get any easier, as they continue their four-game trip on Monday at San Antonio and finish Wednesday at Milwaukee.

The 76ers (13-9) led, 63-47, at halftime and looked to put it away after a bank shot by Embiid, but the Pistons surged.

Stanley Johnson and Reggie Jackson hit back-to-back 3-pointers and after Embiid got a basket on a goaltend, Jackson hit another 3-pointer and a pair of free throws. Tobias Harris (27 points) added two pairs of free throws — with a 3-pointer by Robert Covington (25 points and eight rebounds) in between — and Jackson scored on a drive, pulling the Pistons within 70-64.

Covington, who went 6-of-13 from beyond the arc, hit another 3-pointer, but the Pistons had a 9-3 run, with a three-point play by Harris, to trim the lead to three.

The Pistons outscored the 76ers 33-17 in the third quarter, punctuated by a 3-pointer from rookie Luke Kennard (nine points) to tie it at 80 heading into the fourth.

The Pistons led, 89-86, with 7:37 left, after Drummond had a tip-in and added two free throws — he went 6-of-8 from the line — and Johnson split a pair of free throws after a flagrant foul on Ben Simmons.

Covington helped save the 76ers, making three free throws after a foul to tie the game at 89.

The Sixers went on a 9-2 run, taking a 98-93 lead with 3:14 left, and never trailed again.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com