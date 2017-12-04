San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (20) is pressured by Detroit Pistons forward Eric Moreland (24) as he passes the ball during the first half. (Photo: Eric Gay, Associated Press)

San Antonio — Sometimes, it’s just simple fundamentals in basketball.

The team that scores more points wins.

The team that makes baskets gets points.

The team that takes advantage of opportunities has a better chance to win.

The Pistons had a hard time scoring when it counted — and even when they did, they didn’t get the defensive stops to solidify their advantages.

The result was a 96-93 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night at AT&T Center.

It’s the third straight loss for the Pistons (14-9), who finish their four-game road trip on Wednesday night at Milwaukee.

Reggie Jackson had a season-best 27 points, Tobias Harris added 15 points and five rebounds and Andre Drummond 11 points and 15 rebounds.

The Pistons had a chance to win it on the final possession after LaMarcus Aldridge (17 points and 10 rebounds) made two free throws with 5.2 seconds left. Harris took the inbounds pass and took a highly contested 3-pointer, which was off the mark.

With 6:40 remaining, the Pistons had an 86-82 lead, after a drive and score by Jackson. The Spurs countered with eight straight points, with a 3-pointer from Patty Mills (11) points, a three-point play by Rudy Gay (12 points and 10 rebounds) and a reverse lay-in by Manu Ginobili (11 points).

Jackson ended the flurry with a floater in the lane to cut the lead to two, but Aldridge had back-to-back lay-ins at the basket, for the Spurs’ largest lead, 94-88, at the 1:51 mark.

The Pistons had another rally: Jackson split a pair of free throws and Stanley Johnson (14 points and 10 rebounds) added to more free throws with 57.3 seconds left. On their next possession, Drummond got a tipped putback with 28 seconds remaining to get the lead down to 94-93.

Harris was called for a foul on Aldridge — as the shot clock was expiring — and the Spurs got the final two free throws. Officials reviewed the play and determined the foul occurred before the shot clock expired and awarded the foul shots.

The Pistons led by as many as nine points in the third quarter, but each time, the Spurs managed a rally.

Here are some observations from the matchup:

■ Anthony Tolliver started at forward in place of Stanley Johnson. It appeared to be a counter to the Spurs’ size in the frontcourt, with 7-footers Pau Gasol and LaMarcus Aldridge. Tolliver guarded Aldridge — who averages 23 points — and proved mostly effective, allowing only 9 points on 2-of-8 shooting in the first half.

■ Johnson came off the bench for the first time in the 20 games he’s played this season; he missed three games because of injuries. In a reserve role, Johnson also was effective, with nine points and four rebounds in the first half and finishing with his first double-double of the season, with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

■ Avery Bradley had a less-than-stellar shooting night, going 0-of-7, including 0-of-3 on 3-pointers, through the first three quarters. He made his first basket with 7:56 left in the game, helping the Pistons regain the lead, 81-79.

