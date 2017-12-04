Pistons' Jon Leuer has missed 14 games due to a sprained left ankle. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

San Antonio — The Pistons haven’t had forward Jon Leuer available for more than a month because of a sprained left ankle.

It’s going to be a while longer before he returns.

Leuer had a setback in his return from the injury, which occurred on Oct. 31 against the Lakers and he hasn’t played since. He had a procedure on Monday to help speed the process of his recovery.

The Pistons announced that Leuer also had a strain of the peroneal muscle, which has mas slowed his return.

“Due to the multiple variables presented with this injury, a joint lubrication injection was performed today by a Detroit Pistons team physician to help control symptoms,” the team announced. “Leuer will be re-evaluated in two weeks to determine the progress of his rehab.”

More:Pistons not sweating mini-skid in tough schedule

Coach Stan Van Gundy said Monday morning that the timetable for Leuer’s return is still up in the air, but depending on how he reacts to the treatment, it could be by mid-January.

“Two to four weeks after the injection is when they would start to ramp him back up, so you’d have some time after that too. You’re looking 3-5 or 4-6 (weeks) or something like that.

Leuer has missed the last 14 games, after posting 5.4 points and 4 rebounds in about 17 minutes in the first eight games. He was splitting time at backup power forward and backup center before the injury.

Without him, the Pistons have leaned more on Eric Moreland. In the past two games, the Pistons have struggled to rebound effectively, an area that having Leuer would help.

“We’ve missed him,” Van Gundy said. “We haven’t said a lot about it because when you’re without a guy a long time, you just play. We’ve missed him, no question.”

rod.beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard