Boban Marjanovic (Photo: Michael Perez, AP)

Auburn Hills — Could there be more playing time in the works for Boban Marjanovic?

Maybe.

It just depends on how one reads into Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy’s comments on Friday afternoon, ahead of the 7 p.m. showdown against the Golden State Warriors.

The Pistons are on a four-game losing streak, with matchups against two of the best teams in the league coming this weekend; Boston visits on Sunday. There’s no sense of panic, but Van Gundy said there have been opportunities to use Marjanovic that he missed out on.

Marjanovic has played in just five games this season, but played in three straight in the past 10 days. He’s averaging 5.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in just six minutes per game, but he’s an effective offensive weapon when he’s able to get time on the floor.

More: Pistons limping into brutal part of schedule

“We talked about that after the (Milwaukee) game and I do think I’ve probably bypassed half a dozen situations over the course of the season where he could have been very helpful and useful,” Van Gundy said Friday. “We’ll try to do a better job of finding good situations for him to play in, especially when we’re having offensive struggles.

“At the very least, he gives the other team a different look in how you have to play things.”

It’s not likely against the Warriors, but there are some games where Boban could see more action, depending on the matchups. But any concerns about his lack of mobility on defense are offset by the offense he provides when other teams have to game-plan for his size, at 7-foot-4.

Reserve Eric Moreland has gotten most of the time behind Andre Drummond, but with mixed results. If Van Gundy wants to give a different look, Marjanovic could be the next option.

“It’s not that I have that concern (about defense),” Van Gundy said. “We had been playing really well with Eric in there so there wasn’t a lot of reason to change it.”

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard