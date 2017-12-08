From left, Warriors Kevin Durant and Omar Casspi block the shot of Andre Drummond in the second quarter. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / Detroit News)

Detroit — It was a longshot from the beginning. The Pistons already had beaten the Golden State Warriors in their first meeting this season, in October, and they were going for the season sweep.

No Eastern Conference team has swept the Warriors in their championship era, with Steve Kerr as coach, with Charlotte being the last team to complete the feat, in 2013-14.

The streak continues.

The Pistons didn’t shoot well, but stayed close while the Warriors got hot from the field and finished their road trip at 6-0, with a 102-98 victory Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Avery Bradley had 25 points, Reggie Jackson 16 and Andre Drummond eight points and 18 rebounds for the Pistons (14-11), who lost their fifth straight — and the schedule doesn’t let up, with the Celtics coming in Sunday with the league’s best record at 22-4.

Playing without Steph Curry, who is out for two weeks because of a sprained left ankle, the Warriors still had enough options to score. Kevin Durant had 36 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks for the Warriors (21-6). Klay Thompson added 21 points and five assists and David West 11 points.

It’s become a familiar script for the Pistons in the past four games: get within two possessions in the final minutes, but fall short. It happened again.

After trailing by 10 entering the fourth quarter, the Pistons got within eight in the first two minutes, with a dunk by Boban Marjanovic (10 points, four rebounds) and a jumper by Luke Kennard.

After David West hit a jumper, Marjanovic connected on a putback and Ish smith added a jumper. West hit one of two free throws and Langston Galloway hit a 3-pointer and Marjanovic another basket, to get Detroit within two at the 6:25 mark.

The game swung on a controversial call, when Durant was awarded three free throws after officials called a foul on Anthony Tolliver. A replay showed that Durant landed on Tolliver’s foot and under the new rules, the referees reviewed the play to see if it was a flagrant foul.

Durant made all three free throws and the Pistons never got closer than two the rest of the way.

Luke Kennard hit a floater, but Thompson answered with a jumper and Durant a lay-in, part of a 7-1 run, capped by a Thompson 3-pointer, for a 94-85 lead with 2:55 remaining.

Bradley scored on a jumper and Jackson a floater to get the Pistons within five, but Durant got a steal and dunk to push the lead to 96-89 with 1:29 left.

After Bradley made two free throws, the Pistons got a steal and he hit a 3-pointer, making it 100-98 with 22.7 seconds left. Jackson made a last drive to the rim, but didn’t get a foul call.

■As coach Stan Van Gundy hinted Friday afternoon, Boban Marjanovic got more playing time, sliding into the backup role behind Drummond in the rotation. He had two points and two rebounds in just under eight minutes in the second quarter, getting plenty of touches on the offensive end, but only going 1-of-4 from the field.

■Even without Curry, who has a sprained left ankle and will miss about two weeks, the Warriors offense is formidable. “They have to go-to guys like Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson a little more,” Van Gundy joked.

Durant was the predictable focal point, going 10-for-19 for 27 points through three quarters.

■Down the stretch in the fourth quarter, Van Gundy kept Tolliver in the game with the starters, instead of Stanley Johnson. Tolliver was the primary defender on Durant — and he did about as well as one could expect, mainly keeping Durant on the perimeter and holding him to jump-shot attempts.

■The Warriors had 15 blocks, including six by Draymond Green and five by Durant. They swarmed the paint all game and didn’t let the Pistons drive and get many uncontested shots in the middle.

