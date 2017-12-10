Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (34) is forced to pass the ball against Boston Celtics forward Daniel Theis (27) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (Photo: Duane Burleson, AP)

Detroit — With an earlier tip-off, the Pistons seemed to take a bit longer to get in their groove.

But when they did, they got it going.

The Pistons trailed by as many as 18 points in the third quarter but stormed back with a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter, getting within four in the final four minutes.

That was as close as they’d get.

BOX SCORE: Celtics 91, Pistons 81

The Boston Celtics woke up just in time and held on for a 91-81 victory over the Pistons on Sunday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena.

It’s the sixth straight loss for the Pistons (14-12), who last won on Nov. 29, at home over the Phoenix Suns.

Tobias Harris had 19 points and eight rebounds, Anthony Tolliver 15 points and Avery Bradley 12.

The Celtics (23-5) looked to be comfortably in control after a 6-2 spurt put them ahead, 79-63, with 8:00 left. Stanley Johnson started the run with a reverse lay-in and Reggie Bullock followed with a basket. Harris hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Ish Smith finished the bench-backed run with a coast-to-coast lay-in at the 4:20 mark.

Jaylen Brown (12 points) stopped the run, but Andre Drummond (six points, 15 rebounds) followed with a putback tip-in for the 81-77 margin.

Al Horford (18 points, nine rebounds, six assists) hit a 3-pointer to stem the tide and after a pair of free throws from Drummond, rookie Jaylen Brown converted another 3-pointer to push the lead to eight.

Through three quarters, the Pistons had just 59 points, their lowest total of the season, just ahead of their 62 points through three against the Cavaliers.

The starting group had trouble getting going on offense, as Reggie Jackson went 0-for-9 from the field and was scoreless. The Pistons shot just 33 percent from the field.

■ The Celtics started a bigger frontline, with Horford and Aron Baynes, to try to counter Drummond’s dominance on boards. Drummond had 22 rebounds in the first meeting, on Nov. 27, but had only five in the first half, while Baynes (eight) and Horford combined for 12 boards.

■ Eric Moreland didn’t play in the last game against the Warriors, but returned to the rotation with a flourish, with a good effort on both ends of the court. He had three rebounds, two steals and two assists in nine minutes in the second quarter. Boban Marjanovic had played in the previous game, but both got playing time Sunday.

■ Marjanovic had a nice behind-the-head pass to Tolliver for an easy lay-in in the third quarter and got to the free-throw line on the Pistons’ first possession of the period. He had trouble trying to guard Horford on the perimeter, but go some good energy in his five minutes.

■ Bullock got some playing time since Nov. 29, against the Phoenix Suns. He had a nice drive to the basket, made the shot and was fouled, but missed the free throw. It was part of a 7-0 spurt that cut the lead to single digits for the first time since early in the third quarter.

