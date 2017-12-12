Andre Drummond and Reggie Bullock battle Nuggets' Mason Plumlee for a rebound in the first quarter. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / Detroit News)

Detroit — Maybe eight is enough. Maybe it’s seven.

The losing streak is turning into a runaway bus, like the “Speed” movies with Keanu Reeves. There are no brakes or signs of slowing down, with the Pistons playing their most lackluster and dispirited game of the season.

The result was a 103-84 letdown to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena. It’s the seventh straight loss for the Pistons (14-13), who are hovering above .500 after an impressive 14-6 start to the season.

The bench was the lone bright spot, with 18 points from Langston Galloway and 14 points and five rebounds from Boban Marjanovic. The reserves provided a temporary jump start, but a leaky interior defense stalled the forward momentum when the starters returned.

BOX SCORE: Nuggets 103, Pistons 84

Andre Drummond added five points and 10 rebounds, but after the Pistons’ deficit ballooned to 22 midway through the third quarter, there wasn’t much but the final score to be determined.

The Nuggets (15-12) got 28 points from Jamal Murray and 18 points from Wilson Chandler as the backcourt outpaced, outhustled and outshot the Pistons from the opening tip. Within the first nine-plus minutes, Denver had raced to a 20-8 lead, with seven points from Murray and Chandler.

The Pistons finished the quarter on a 10-6 spurt to get within eight. They got within 33-30 after a flurry from Marjanovic, with a hook, a pair of 3-pointers from Luke Kennard and another from Anthony Tolliver.

The Pistons never got any closer.

Trey Lyles (20 points) scored on a drive and 3-pointer and Chandler finished the half with a 3-pointer and two free throws, as the Nuggets led, 49-40, at halftime.

Coach Stan Van Gundy kept the same starters — with Reggie Bullock in at small forward — and after two free throws from Tobias Harris, Murray added a drive and a 3-pointer to get the lead back to 12.

Murray had 13 points in the third quarter and Marjanovic hit two free throws to close the quarter, with an 80-60 deficit.

Here are some other observations from the blowout loss:

■Reggie Bullock started at small forward, replacing Stanley Johnson, who has struggled the past couple of weeks. Van Gundy hinted before the game that Bullock would get some playing time, but didn’t reveal the starting role until pregame introductions. Bullock brought some energy but the rest of the starting group didn’t bring much more.

■Van Gundy mentioned before the game that Henry Ellenson has been getting some practice time at center because of the logjam at power forward. It came to fruition in the fourth quarter as he finished with seven points and two rebounds in eight minutes, mostly playing at center with the reserves.

■The Pistons continued their offensive struggle, with only 40 points in the first half, after they scored only 37 points in the first two quarters against the Celtics on Sunday. It’s a disturbing trend, which likely led to the switch with Bullock joining the starting lineup to bring more flow to the offense.

■Stanley Johnson entered in the third quarter and played 15 minutes, but shot 0-of-3 from the field, missing his only 3-point attempt.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard