Pistons forward Eric Moreland, center, battles Hawks' John Collins (20) and Kent Bazemore (24) for control of the ball during the first half. (Photo: John Bazemore, Associated Press)

Atlanta — It was one the Pistons needed. And one they got.

After a draining seven-game losing skid, the Pistons needed a break from their grueling schedule — and they got one, with the Atlanta Hawks, the first sub-.500 team they’ve played in more than two weeks.

The Pistons bounced back from their seven-game skid with a convincing 105-91 victory over the Hawks on Thursday night at Philips Arena.

BOX SCORE: Pistons 105, Hawks 91

Andre Drummond flirted with a triple-double with 12 points, 19 rebounds and a career-best nine assists to go along with two blocks and two steals. Tobias Harris added 19 points and Avery Bradley scored 18 for the Pistons (15-13), who finish the road back-to-back Friday at Indiana.

All five starters scored in double figures and Langston Galloway was a difference-maker off the bench, scoring in double figures for the second straight game with 17 points, three rebounds and three assists. After Ish Smith picked up two quick fouls, Galloway played heavy minutes at point guard and delivered.

The Pistons blew things open in the second quarter, with an 11-2 start on 3-pointers by Galloway, Anthony Tolliver and a finisher by Galloway, with a floater by Stanley Johnson. That turned a 31-30 first-quarter deficit into a 41-33 lead.

The Hawks (6-22) got within two after a mini-run, including a lay-in by Ersan Ilyasova (23 points), a jumper and 3-pointer by Dennis Schroder (nine points, 10 assists) and a 3-pointer by Kent Bazemore, for a 45-43 margin with 3:57 left in the half.

The Pistons pulled away with a 14-3 run to finish the second quarter, including a drive and 3-pointer by Bradley and a 3-pointer by Reggie Bullock with 32.3 seconds left, for a 59-46 halftime lead.

With a 7-0 start to the third quarter — with a floater and 3-pointer by Bradley and a floater by Jackson — the Pistons pushed the margin to 66-46 and were on their way to ending the skid.

Other observations

■ Smith got in early foul trouble, getting two in the first quarter and throwing the rotation into a bit of a flux. Jackson came back earlier than normal and Galloway played a long stint with the reserves and contributed on the offensive end, with 11 points, three rebounds and two assists in the first half.

■ Ilyasova, a former Piston, soared for the Hawks, scoring 12 of his 23 points in the first quarter and going 5 of 6 from the field with a pair of 3-pointers. Ilyasova showed his versatility, hitting from inside and the perimeter on a variety of moves.

■ Eric Moreland had one of his most active games, accounting for a career-best 11 rebounds. The Pistons dominated on the boards, 47-33, with Drummond and Moreland combining for 30.

■ Reggie Bullock got his second straight start and chipped in a season-high 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting in 23 minutes. Bullock was 2-for-4 on 3-pointers, added two rebounds and helped solidify the offense with good all-around play.

■ The Pistons were hot from 3-point range, hitting 43 percent (13-for-30), led by Galloway and Bradley.

