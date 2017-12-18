Pistons players share generously with families for the holidays
Pistons forward Anthony Tolliver, left, and Andre Drummond, right, after presenting families with gift certificates from Meijer and Art Van Furniture at the Season of Giving presented by Meijer event at Heritage Hall at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Dec. 17, 2017. Mothers are from second from left, Bianca Davis, LaBrita Dobine, both of Detroit and Toquilla Jordan. The event treated families in need to a dinner after the game and many gift certificates and was sponsored by Pistons players Avery Bradley, Anthony Tolliver and Andre Drummond.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Pistons center Andre Drummond, right, presents families with gift certificates from Meijer and Art Van Furniture at the Season of Giving presented by Meijer. Receiving hers, in red, is Bianca Davis of Detroit, right, and from left are Denise Henry, Jasmine Jones and Troy Henry, in front, all of Detroit.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Carrie Collins of Inkster, Carmen Wallace
From left, Carrie Collins of Inkster, Carmen Wallace and Lisa Hannah of Detroit react after receiving gift certificates from Pistons players to Meijer and Art Van Furniture.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
At a table with her siblings, Elnora Wheeler, 6, smiles
At a table with her siblings, Elnora Wheeler, 6, smiles with one of her gifts at the special surprise holiday dinner and gifts after the Pistons game Sunday.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Elnora Wheeler, 6, De'Asia Sneed, 14, Bianca
From left, Elnora Wheeler, 6, De'Asia Sneed, 14, Bianca Davis, mother, Alexie Davis, 12, Cameron Davis, 8, Demitri Sneed, 11, Donnie King, 4, and Victoria Henry, 14, of Detroit, one of the familes from the organization Pure Heart Foundation, a group that helps children who have a parent incarcerated.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Pistons forward Anthony Tolliver, left, and Andre Drummond right, present families with gift certificates from Meijer and Art Van Furniture. Mothers are from second from left, Bianca Davis, in back, LaBrita Dobine and Toquilla Jordan, all of Detroit.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Siblings Donnie King, 4, Alexie Davis, 12,
From left, Siblings Donnie King, 4, Alexie Davis, 12, Cameron Davis, 8, and Demitri Sneed, 11, all of Detroit, open gifts at the Season of Giving presented by Meijer event at Heritage Hall after the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
La'Chattie Smith and Ree Frazier, right, of the Empowerment
La'Chattie Smith and Ree Frazier, right, of the Empowerment Plan take a selfie with Pistons forward Anthony Tolliver at the event.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, De'Asia Sneed, 14, and her mother, Bianca
From left, De'Asia Sneed, 14, and her mother, Bianca Davis, both of Detroit, open gifts at the event.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
William Andrews plays the Christmas tree at the Season
William Andrews plays the Christmas tree at the Season of Giving event.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
In foreground, Victoria Henry, 14, of Detroit reacts
In foreground, Victoria Henry, 14, of Detroit reacts with her siblings and family as they open gifts at the event.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Pistons center Andre Drummond, right, presents families with gift certificates from Meijer and Art Van Furniture.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Bianca Davis of Detroit with the bag of gifts for her family.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Pistons Anthony Tolliver, Andre Drummond and Avery Bradley teamed to adopt 10 Detroit families, who watched the NBA team defeat the Magic 114-110 Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.

    Families members were treated to a surprise dinner in Heritage Hall at LCA and were presented with gifts from the Pistons trio as part of the special night.

    The gesture was part of the Pistons' "Season of Giving," which includes a handful of events throughout the area as the team spreads holiday cheer.