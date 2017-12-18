Pistons players share generously with families for the holidays
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:
Replay
Last SlideNext Slide
Autoplay
Show Thumbnails
Pistons Anthony Tolliver, Andre Drummond and Avery Bradley teamed to adopt 10 Detroit families, who watched the NBA team defeat the Magic 114-110 Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.
Families members were treated to a surprise dinner in Heritage Hall at LCA and were presented with gifts from the Pistons trio as part of the special night.
The gesture was part of the Pistons' "Season of Giving," which includes a handful of events throughout the area as the team spreads holiday cheer.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs