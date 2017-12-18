Buy Photo La'Chattie Smith and Ree Frazier, right, of the Empowerment Plan take a selfie with Pistons forward Anthony Tolliver at the event. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Pistons Anthony Tolliver, Andre Drummond and Avery Bradley teamed to adopt 10 Detroit families, who watched the NBA team defeat the Magic 114-110 Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.

Families members were treated to a surprise dinner in Heritage Hall at LCA and were presented with gifts from the Pistons trio as part of the special night.

The gesture was part of the Pistons' "Season of Giving," which includes a handful of events throughout the area as the team spreads holiday cheer.