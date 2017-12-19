The Pistons will be without guard Avery Bradley for at least a week, as his groin injury and adductor strain hasn’t improved, despite missing the last two games. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / Detroit News)

Auburn Hills — One of the Pistons’ biggest strengths this season has been their depth.

It’ll be put to the test over the next few games.

The Pistons will be without guard Avery Bradley for at least a week, as his groin injury and adductor strain hasn’t improved, despite missing the last two games.

“He’s going to be shut down for at least a week,” coach Stan Van Gundy said. “We’ll go at least seven days and then week to week.

“It’s similar to a sports hernia — it’s not that, but the symptoms are the same.”

2017-18 DETROIT PISTONS SCHEDULE

With that timetable, Bradley, the team’s second-leading scorer (15.7 points) and best perimeter defensive player, could miss the next three games: Wednesday at Dallas and home games Friday against the Knicks and Tuesday versus the Pacers.

Rookie Luke Kennard has been starting in Bradley’s place and likely will continue until he returns. Van Gundy said the team is taking a wait-and-see approach but isn’t allowing Bradley to do any basketball activities.

“It’s going to take some time,” Van Gundy said, “but he’ll basically do nothing for the next seven days and see where he is and whether we’re starting him back or not.”

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard