Mavericks 110, Pistons 93
Pistons forward Tobias Harris, left, is defended by
Pistons forward Tobias Harris, left, is defended by Mavericks center Salah Mejri during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. The Mavericks beat the Pistons to snap their three-game win streak, 110-93.  LM Otero, Associated Press
Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes, right, is defended
Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes, right, is defended by Pistons forward Anthony Tolliver during the second half.  LM Otero, Associated Press
Pistons center Andre Drummond, left, drives past Mavericks
Pistons center Andre Drummond, left, drives past Mavericks defenders Dennis Smith Jr. (1) and Salah Mejri during the first half.  LM Otero, Associated Press
Pistons forward Tobias Harris, right, drives against
Pistons forward Tobias Harris, right, drives against Mavericks forward Maximilian Kleber during the first half.  LM Otero, Associated Press
Pistons forward Anthony Tolliver, right, looks to pass
Pistons forward Anthony Tolliver, right, looks to pass against Mavericks defenders Harrison Barnes (40) and Salah Mejri during the first half.  LM Otero, Associated Press
Pistons forward Reggie Bullock, right, defends the
Pistons forward Reggie Bullock, right, defends the basket against Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews during the first half.  LM Otero, Associated Press
Pistons forward Tobias Harris shoots over Mavericks
Pistons forward Tobias Harris shoots over Mavericks forward Maximilian Kleber during the first half.  LM Otero, Associated Press
Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr., left, reaches for
Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr., left, reaches for the ball in front of Pistons center Andre Drummond during the first half.  LM Otero, Associated Press
Pistons guard Reggie Jackson, left, shoots against
Pistons guard Reggie Jackson, left, shoots against Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. during the first half.  LM Otero, Associated Press
Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews, left, dribbles against
Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews, left, dribbles against Pistons forward Reggie Bullock during the first half.  LM Otero, Associated Press
Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. dribbles against Pistons
Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. dribbles against Pistons guard Reggie Jackson during the first half.  LM Otero, Associated Press
Pistons forward Tobias Harris drives against Mavericks
Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (34) drives against Dallas Mavericks forward Maximilian Kleber of Germany during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017.  LM Otero, AP
Pistons forward Tobias Harris, right, drives against
Pistons forward Tobias Harris, right, drives against Mavericks forward Maximilian Kleber during the first half.  LM Otero, Associated Press
Pistons forward Anthony Tolliver, right, sets up defense
Pistons forward Anthony Tolliver, right, sets up defense against Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki during the first half.  LM Otero, Associated Press
Mavericks guard Kyle Collinsworth dribbles against
Mavericks guard Kyle Collinsworth dribbles against Pistons guard Luke Kennard during the first half.  LM Otero, Associated Press
Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy reacts to a call
Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy reacts to a call during the first half.  LM Otero, Associated Press
Mavericks guard J.J. Barea drives against Pistons guard
Mavericks guard J.J. Barea drives against Pistons guard Ish Smith during the first half.  LM Otero, Associated Press
Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. dribbles during the
Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. dribbles during the second half.  LM Otero, Associated Press
Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. rises up to shoot
Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. rises up to shoot in front of teammate Maximilian Kleber during the second half.  LM Otero, Associated Press
Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. drives to the basket
Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. drives to the basket during the second half.  LM Otero, Associated Press
    Dallas — The Pistons hadn’t had many bad performances against bad teams this season.

    In the first 30 games, they had lost just once to a team with a losing record.

    Make it two — and an ugly two.

    The Pistons followed their three-game win streak with a dud in Dallas, falling to the Mavericks, 110-93, on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center.

    BOX SCORE: Mavericks 110, Pistons 93

    Anthony Tolliver, in his second start of the season, had 18 points, Stanley Johnson added 16, and Andre Drummond had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Pistons (17-14).

    It’s just the second time the Pistons have lost to a team with a sub-.500 record — they fell to the Lakers by 20 on Oct. 31 — and the lack of defense was the primary reason. The Mavs (9-23) scored 43 points in the second quarter and the Pistons managed just 13 in the third quarter.

    The Mavericks made 14 3-pointers in the game and shot 55 percent through three quarters, including 11 of 22 beyond the arc, to help turn a 12-point halftime lead into a 23-point bulge heading into the final quarter.

    In the third quarter, the Pistons scored the first five points, with a tip-in and alley-oop by Drummond and Tobias Harris’ free throw on a technical foul. After a jumper by Wesley Matthews (10 points), Tolliver was fouled and made all three free throws to pull the Pistons within 67-61.

    Dallas answered with an 11-0 run, with two 3-pointers from Matthews and another from Yogi Ferrell, plus an uncontested drive by Devin Harris. They outscored the Pistons, 11-5, in the final four minutes — including a lay-in by Harrison Barnes (25 points) for an 89-66 lead entering the fourth.

    Rookie Dennis Smith Jr., who had missed the last six games because of an injury, returned and posted 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.

    Here are some other observations from the loss:

    ■ Stan Van Gundy decided to go with a bigger lineup to counter the Mavs, with Tolliver starting in the frontcourt with Drummond and Harris, along with Reggie Jackson and Reggie Bullock in the backcourt. It’s the second start of the season for Tolliver, who is the preferred option when opponents start a larger front line.

    ■ Eric Moreland picked up three personal fouls quickly in the second quarter and was forced to head to the bench. When Drummond re-entered, he picked up his third foul with 3:34 left in the first half, sending Van Gundy scrambling to adjust the rotation with Boban Marjanovic in the final couple minutes. The Mavericks finished the half with a 17-4 spurt, with Tolliver playing some center to fill the void.

    ■ The Mavs had lost six of their last seven games, but Van Gundy remarked in his morning comments how hard they had been playing. It showed, especially in their 3-point shooting and effort.

    ■ Bullock cooled off from his 20-point performance against the Magic, managing just four points on 2-for-6 shooting in 24 minutes.

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

