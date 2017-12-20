Former Pistons forward Charlie Villanueva, right, has taken to Twitter to complain that a toilet was among the items stolen from his Dallas home during a burglary Tuesday. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Dallas — A Detroit Piston has taken to Twitter to complain that a toilet was among the items stolen from his Dallas home during a burglary.

Charlie Villanueva, 33, a former first-round pick who most recently played with the Dallas Mavericks, posted a photo of the space in his bathroom where his toilet once stood.

In a series of sometimes potty-mouthed tweets , Villanueva says his home appliances also were taken during the burglary Tuesday.

The former Piston described the episode as “mind blowing,” saying he’s “in shock.”

I’m still tripping, who steals a toilet? Like why a toilet, 1 toilet @DallasPD still not at my house — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

I called @DallasPD at 6:50pm it’s 10:41pm and no response from them, called 4 times already #findmytoliet — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

I’m still in shock of the things they stole 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ but the one that stand out the most is a toilet...... Bro a toilet, can’t get my mind off that. A toilet..... Wow 🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽 — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

Villanueva criticized police for a slow response to his burglary report, saying he called four times about the purloined toilet.

Another Twitter user created the handle “Stolen Toilet” and responded to one of his tweets by asking: “Charlie are u looking for me?”

Villanueva played 11 seasons in the NBA, including five (2009-14) in Detroit, where he averaged 9.5 points per game.

