Former NBA greats Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Isiah Thomas shared a long friendship that deteriorated at some point during their back-to-back showdowns in the NBA Finals in 1988 and 1989. (Photo: Vince Bucci / Getty Images)

It’s an image that at one time defined the strength of their friendship: Detroit Pistons star point guard Isiah Thomas and Los Angeles Lakers star Earvin “Magic” Johnson exchanging a pregame kiss before games in the 1988 NBA Finals.

At some point, that friendship deteriorated. Whether it was during the back-to-back NBA Finals the teams split in 1988 and 1989, or later, when Johnson admitted in his book, “When the Game Was Ours,” that he helped keep Thomas off the 1992 Dream Team because he says Thomas spread rumors about Johnson’s sexual preferences after the former Michigan State star announced he was HIV positive (a claim Thomas has denied).

Whatever the origins, the NBA legends squashed the feud nearly 30 years later in a “Players Only Monthy” special on NBA TV that aired Tuesday.

The highlight of the sitdown conversation about the pair’s playing days was Johnson’s apology.

“Let me apologize to you. If I hurt you. That we haven’t been together.”#PlayersOnlyMonthlypic.twitter.com/nDpfDfZek8 — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 20, 2017

“I would say to you, this has been a tremendous day,” Johnson said. “My wife, my mother, my father have been saying, you all need to get back together.

"So, when everyone called I said, ‘No question, we’re going to do this,’ and just to sit across from you and have those ... relive the moments of fun, excellence, working hard, dreaming big because we were dreaming of moments before we were even — who sits up at 19, 20, 21 dreaming of stuff we wanted to do, and now here we are doing it?”

Pistons point guard Isiah Thomas, right, and the Los Angeles Lakers star Ervin “Magic” Johnson exchange their usual pregame kiss before the start of a game in the 1988 NBA Finals. (Photo: Robert Kozloff / Associated Press)

Thomas was emotional as Johnson spoke and, as the former MSU great continued, his voice began to crack.

"But, you are my brother,” Johnson continued. “Let me apologize to you, if I hurt you, that we haven’t been together, and God is good, to bring us back together.”

Thomas broke down, and the two shared a long embrace through tears

“It’s all good, baby. OK?” Johnson is heard saying during the embrace. “It’s all good. It’s crazy it’s one of those things we had to go through, but we through it, brother, OK?”

“I’ll always be here,” Thomas said, before they embraced again.

“But I’m still mad that you beat me,” said Thomas, before the two erupted in laughter.

Thomas led the Pistons over Johnson’s Lakers for the 1989 NBA title, the first of back-to-back titles for the Pistons.