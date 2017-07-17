Ezekiel Elliott (Photo: Bill Kostroun, Associated Press)

Dallas — A 30-year-old man was assaulted Sunday night in an incident that involved Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, according to multiple reports Monday, but police did not name a suspect in the case.

No one was arrested and no suspects were listed in a preliminary report, Dallas police said in a Monday news release.

“According to the report, the victim did not know who assaulted him,” Officer Melinda Gutierrez said in the news release. “The victim was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.”

The victim, Nkemakola Ibeneme, 30, of Dallas, told police he was punched in the nose, according to the report.

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance call at 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Cedar Springs Road.

An investigation into the incident continued, police said.

Mike Fisher reported for 105.3 FM The Fan in Dallas that Elliott was involved in a physical altercation with a bouncer at Clutch Bar on Cedar Springs Road on Sunday night. Adam Shefter of ESPN also confirmed the report.

The NFL is also already investigating, league spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

“We are aware of the matter and looking into it to understand the facts,” McCarthy said in an email.

Elliott, drafted fourth overall out of Ohio State in 2016 is under NFL investigation stemming from a 2016 domestic violence accusation. The running back has been preparing a response to the league to be submitted in the next week, sources told Schefter. The Cowboys have stood by Elliott.

Elliott’s former girlfriend filed a police report that alleged domestic violence by Elliott on five occasions from July 17, 2016, to July 22, 2016. The Columbus, Ohio, city prosecutor declined to approve criminal charges because there wasn’t enough substance to pursue charges.

Elliott also made headlines in March when he exposed a woman’s breast during a St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dallas.