Florham Park, N.J. — Jamal Adams has been cheered plenty of times during his football career. This might have been the most awkward.

The New York Jets rookie safety participated in a forum Monday for season-ticket holders that included NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and running back Matt Forte. During a question-and-answer session, a fan asked the panel about player health and safety.

Adams, a first-round draft pick from LSU, isn’t so fond of the NFL rules that often protect offensive players.

“I’m all about making the game safer … but as a defensive player, I’m not a big fan of it,” Adams said with a laugh . “But, I get it. But, again, and I could speak for a lot of guys that play the game, we live and breathe — this is what we’re so passionate about.

“Literally, if I had a perfect place to die, I would die on the field. I would be at peace. Literally. That’s not a lie.”

Many of the approximately 150 fans in the team’s auditorium applauded Adams’ comment. It was a curious response from Adams — and reaction — particularly coming off the largest update on chronic traumatic encephalopathy so far.

Boston University and VA researchers reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association last week that they found signs of the disease in nearly 90 percent of the 200 brains examined, including 110 of 111 from NFL players.

Adams, 21, who is quickly becoming one of the faces of the Jets franchise, made it clear that his comment came from his passion for the sport.

“There’s so much sacrifice that we go through as a team and just connecting as one and winning ballgames, there’s nothing like playing the game of football,” Adams said. “But, again, I’m all about making the game safer. That’s all I can say about it.”

Jaguars tackle retires

Jaguars left tackle Branden Albert abruptly retired Monday, ending his NFL career after nine seasons and two Pro Bowls.

Albert called it quits following three training camp practices and a brief discussion with coach Doug Marrone.

“He came in and told me that he was talking about retirement,” Marrone said. “And then my mind goes on to the next thing, like, ‘OK, we’ve got to get ready for practice.’ ”

Albert is the fifth NFL player to retire in the past week, following New England defensive end Rob Ninkovich, Baltimore offensive lineman John Urschel, New England receiver Andrew Hawkins and Denver safety David Bruton Jr.

Personnel dept.

A grand jury in Cleveland decided not to charge Raiders rookie defensive back Gareon Conley with any crimes after a rape investigation. Spokesman Ryan Miday of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that the grand jury declined all possible charges for Conley after being presented the facts and circumstances surrounding the sexual assault allegations.

... Dolphins coach Adam Gase said running back Jay Ajayi is being evaluated for a possible concussion. Ajayi was hurt during Monday’s practice. He walked off the field accompanied by trainers.