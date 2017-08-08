Branden Albert only participated in three practices for the Jaguars before retiring. He later talked to the team about returning. (Photo: John Raoux / Associated Press)

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jaguars placed left tackle Branden Albert on the reserve/retired list Tuesday, essentially ending his brief and baffling tenure with the team.

The Jaguars said in a statement they made the designation four days after Albert approached team officials “about the opportunity to return to the NFL at a later date.”

Asked about it after the team’s joint practice in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with the Patriots, executive vice president of player personnel Tom Coughlin said, “Reserve/retired.”

“That’s it,” he said. “That’s all I have to say about it. There’s nothing really to say: Reserve/retired.”

Asked again what would happen if Albert tried to come back, Coughlin said, “We’ll cross that bridge when it comes.”

Placing Albert, 32, on the reserve/retired list means his contract is paused, and the Jaguars retain his rights. Albert was scheduled to make $8.8 million this season and $9.5 million in 2018. For Albert to play elsewhere in 2017, Jacksonville would have to waive him. Other teams would then get a chance to pick up his contract. If he cleared waivers, he would become a free agent.

The Jaguars acquired Albert in a trade with the Dolphins in March.

Extra points

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel wants to remain in the sports world, possibly as a college coach.

In an interview with Outkick the Coverage at the International Football Betting Conference in Costa Rica, Manziel said he’s thought about what he would do if he fails to resume his NFL playing career.

“I’d do something involved with sports,” the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner said. “I can’t get away from it.”

... Spike Lee is promoting a planned rally for free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Lee tweeted an advertisement for the rally scheduled for Aug. 23 outside the NFL’s headquarters in New York City. The ad misspells Kaepernick’s name, omitting the first “e.” Lee says on Twitter he didn’t organize the protest, but adds that he supports Kaepernick and “His Stance On The Injustices In The USA.”

Personnel dept.

Quarterback Cam Newton will sit out the Panthers’ exhibition opener against the Texans tonight while he continues to battle soreness in his right throwing shoulder. Derek Anderson will start.

... The Packers released defensive lineman Letroy Guion.

... Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman has been cleared of wrongdoing in an assault case.

... 49ers linebacker Donavin Newsom left the practice field in an ambulance after taking a hit to the head and neck.