Azteca Stadium hosted the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans last year. It was the first NFL regular-season game in Mexico since 2005. (Photo: Eduardo Verdugo / Associated Press)

Mexico City — Mexico hopes to top last year’s success with the NFL and is trying to extend its three-year deal to host league games.

In 2016, Oakland and Houston played the first regular-season game in Mexico since 2005.

This year, the Raiders will return to Azteca Stadium to play Super Bowl champion New England on Nov. 19.

Last year’s game generated $45 million for the Mexico City’s economy, according to a league study.

“We need to keep working hard to be as successful as last year in order to have a chance to continue with this project and that the game is here to stay,” Arturo Olive, the NFL Mexico office director, said Thursday.

The 2016 game drew a crowd of 76,473, including 9,500 international visitors, mainly from the U.S. and 21,500 visitors who traveled from elsewhere in Mexico. About 205,000 people attended the NFL Fan Fest in the Chapultepec park during the weekend and more than 55,000 people took part in other community events in the city during game week.

“We are giving everything," Olive said. “We set the bar high for last year’s game and we were successful, but we’re trying to do even better this year.”

Olive said he has talked with “some teams” about holding training camps in Mexico.

“But we have not been able yet to find a way to make it comfortable for them to leave the places where they usually do it," Olive said.

“In the meantime we are happy that the league trusted us with three games and we hope to keep this going for the years to come.”

For all of the success of last year’s game there will still problems. During the game, a green laser bothered the eye of then Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler. Some fans threw paper planes on the field and there were homophobic chants during kickoffs, similar to the ones heard at soccer games in Mexico.

Olive said all three matters will be addressed for this year’s game.

Tablets taking hold with refs

Alberto Riveron sounds genuinely excited about the NFL’s decision to use Microsoft Surface tablets for referees to watch replay.

That procedure began in earnest with last week’s Hall of Fame game between Dallas and Arizona. The technology worked like a charm, with the one coach’s challenge settled in quick order by referee Jerome Boger and the officiating staff in New York.

“It definitely offers an opportunity after the referee signals there is a review to expedite the process of getting to the video,” said Riveron, the NFL’s vice president of officiating. “We’re not hurrying the process of reviewing the videos or of the decisions.”

Unlike in the past, the referee no longer will be charged with making that final decision; Riveron and his crew at league headquarters will do so in consultation with the ref.

“The only thing that’s changed about the process, that instead of the final decision being with the referee on the field, it’s now with New York,” he said. “The consultation process, the way we look at the film, the plays we show him, the angles, that hasn’t changed.

“Microsoft has been very sensitive to our needs to get the job done. They worked hard on weather conditions and glare and the like. They have worked hard to make this process work.”

Already, the Surface tablets were being used by coaches and players on the sidelines to download photos of the action. Troy Vincent, who oversees football operations for the league, says the NFL is moving carefully on the use of video by coaches, rather than just photos, during the regular season.

In using the Surface tablets for officiating reviews, two systems will be set up, one at each end of the field, as opposed to the single under-the-hood procedure of the past.

This will be the most visual use of the tablet, but it’s hardly the only one. All 32 teams have been utilizing it for virtually every task.

Also for the first time this season, medical personnel on NFL sidelines will have access to Surface devices which will feature the NFL’s “Game Management” system. That app displays key moments in every game and allows for medical data collection and sharing across games.

Ratings dip

J.D. Power released a report saying that protests during the national anthem is the No. 1 reason NFL ratings and game attendance fell last season.

The finding is part of the J.D. Power 2017 Fan Experience Study, measuring customer satisfaction among fans of major pro sports teams. According to the report, 30 percent of football fans said protests during “The Star-Spangled Banner” were the main reason their NFL watching declined.

Compared with 2015, NFL television ratings fell during the regular season and 6 percent in the playoffs.

Among the other reasons cited were game delays — including penalties, excessive commercials and presidential election coverage — and off-field player issues, such as domestic violence.

The findings are broken down by 11 markets.