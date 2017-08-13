Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, who did not play against the Cardinals, sits while the national anthem is playing. (Photo: Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

Glendale, Ariz. — In his first game in an Oakland Raider uniform, Marshawn Lynch didn’t play a down.

Yet he provided the most vivid image of the night, sitting for the national anthem before the Raiders’ 20-10 exhibition loss to the Cardinals on Saturday.

Lynch, a former Seahawks running back who came out of retirement to sign with his hometown Raiders, sat on an orange cooler with his arms resting on his knees, while others around him stood.

Although he rarely talks to the media, Lynch has voiced support for quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the anthem last season to protest what he saw as a pattern of police mistreatment of people of color.

Lynch was gone from the locker room by the time reporters arrived. Coach Jack Del Rio said he spoke to him about the issue after the game.

“He said, ‘This is something I’ve done for 11 years. It’s not a form of anything other than me being myself,’ ” Del Rio said.

The coach said that he told Lynch “just so you understand how I feel, I very strongly believe in standing for the national anthem but I’m going to respect you as a man. You do your thing.”

“So that’s a non-issue for me,” Del Rio said.

Quarterback E.J. Manuel said he didn’t know Lynch hadn’t stood for the anthem.

“Obviously, we all support Marshawn because he’s part of our team, but I think that is more of a personal thing,” Manuel said. “I can’t really comment on it too much.”

Arizona dominated the game in the first half, building a 17-3 lead.

Two of the Raiders’ top defensive players, All-Pro defensive end Khalil Mack and linebacker Bruce Irvin, joined quarterback Derek Carr and Lynch as spectators.

While it was the exhibition opener for Oakland, it was Arizona’s second outing. The Cardinals starters did not play in the team’s 20-18 loss to Dallas in the Hall of Fame Game.

In the battle of former Michigan State quarterbacks, Connor Cook played the entire second half for the Raiders, going 10 of 21 for 81 yards.

Drew Stanton of the Cardinals completed 11 of 15 passes for 112 yards, including a 7-yard TD pass to tight end Troy Niklas.

Cowboys on Elliott

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett declined to expound on his thoughts about the six-game suspension of running back Ezekiel Elliott and how the NFL came to its conclusions following a year-long investigation of domestic violence allegations.

Elliott was never arrested and not charged by the Columbus Ohio City Prosecutor. Elliott continues to maintain his innocence.

“For us it’s very shocking,” running back Darren McFadden said. “We didn’t know what was going on exactly. To hear six games, it was definitely a surprise to us. We didn’t expect anything to happen. But they made a decision. For us as a team, we are going to rally around him and keep going forward.”

And while the Cowboys were hopeful that Elliott would not miss any games, fueled by owner Jerry Jones’ blatant confidence, the team did prepare for the possibility, per Garrett.

“We suspected that something like this might happen,” Garrett said following the Cowboys 13-10 loss to the Rams at the Los Angeles Coliseum. “We prepared our team accordingly by building it the right way and we’re going to focus on what we control with our football team. As players and coaches, we’re going to coach as well as we can and we’re going to play as well as we can with the players we have available to us.”

Personnel dept.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton threw passes during the team period for the first time in two weeks as the team wrapped up training camp at Wofford College.

Newton participated in red zone drills, but did not throw any long passes on Sunday while rehabbing from soreness in his right shoulder that stems from rotator cuff surgery in March.

It’s unclear at this point if Newton will participate in this week’s scrimmages against the Titans or the team’s second exhibition game at Tennessee Saturday.

... Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi joined team drills for the first time since he was sidelined by a concussion July 31.

Ajayi wore pads for the first time since the injury, but left practice early because of hydration issues in the 90-degree morning sunshine. Coach Adam Gase said the issue was merely a matter of Ajayi regaining his conditioning.

... Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee was carted off the field because of a right leg injury, a potentially significant setback for a team already without rookie running back Leonard Fournette.

Lee fell to the ground during 7-on-7 drills and immediately grabbed his leg.Lee’s lower leg was immobilized before he was taken off the field on a cart.

Coach Doug Marrone had no update after practice.

The injury happened during Jacksonville’s first practice in its new indoor facility. It also came hours after the team shut down Fournette.

Fournette, the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft, has a foot injury Marrone is calling a “nagging issue.”

... Bills receiver Jordan Matthews’ first practice with his new team ended with him sustaining a chest injury. Matthews was acquired from the Eagles on Friday.