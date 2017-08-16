Beth Mowins will become the first woman to call NFL play-by-play for CBS. Mowins will team with former NFL kicker Jay Feely for her debut on Sept. 24 when Cleveland plays at Indianapolis. (Photo: David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Beth Mowins will debut as the first woman to call NFL play-by-play for CBS on Sept. 24.

Mowins will join former NFL kicker Jay Feely when Cleveland plays at Indianapolis. The network released its announcer pairings on Tuesday.

Mowins will start the season calling a Monday night NFL game between the Chargers and Broncos for ESPN. She will be the second woman to call play-by-play for an NFL regular-season game and first since NBC’s Gayle Sierens in 1987.

Mowins has called college football for ESPN since 2005 and done play-by-play locally on preseason Raiders games.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will make his CBS debut with Jim Nantz, calling the Oakland at Tennessee game on the first Sunday of the season.

Personnel dept.

Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal of a six-game suspension over a domestic violence case will be heard by arbitrator Harold Henderson, who reduced Greg Hardy’s ban when the defensive end was with the Cowboys two years ago.

The league concluded after a yearlong investigation that Elliott, the 2016 NFL rushing leader as a rookie, had several physical confrontations that left his girlfriend with bruises last summer in Ohio. Prosecutors didn’t pursue the case, citing conflicting and inconsistent information.

... Saints coach Sean Payton says cornerback Delvin Breaux needs lower-leg surgery for a fibula fracture that was initially diagnosed as a contusion. It will sideline him about six weeks.

The initial misdiagnosis of Breaux’s injury has sparked a shake-up in the team’s medical staff.

The Saints will replace two orthopedic surgeons and receive help from Chargers physicians during joint practices in California leading up to their game Sunday in Los Angeles.

... Washington safety Su’a Cravens had knee surgery and there’s no official timeline for him to return.

... The Seahawks signed former 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock.

... The Jets signed wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins and waived/injured safety Doug Middleton.