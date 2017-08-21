New Orleans Saints running back Trey Edmunds, left, runs past Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Chris McCain during the second half of a preseason football game Sunday. The Saints won 13-7. (Photo: Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press)

Alvin Kamara ran for a 50-yard touchdown and the New Orleans Saints beat the Los Angeles Chargers 13-7 on Sunday night.

Safety Dexter McCoil intercepted Ryan Nassib’s fourth-quarter pass and returned it 99 yards for the Chargers’ lone touchdown.

With just a six-day turnaround to the all-important third preseason game, both the Chargers and Saints gave their starting quarterbacks the day off. The only competitive passes fans at StubHub Center saw Philip Rivers and Drew Brees throw were pre-recorded, as the former San Diego teammates staged a throwing contest reminiscent of the old Quarterback Challenge after practice during two days of joint workouts between the Chargers and Saints earlier in the week.

Instead, the Saints’ cautious approach gave Kamara another chance to shine. Kamara burst off the left side for a touchdown on New Orleans’ first play from scrimmage. The third-round pick from Tennessee finished with 61 yards on five carries and added a 22-yard catch-and-run coming out of the backfield.

Kamara is averaging 10.7 yards per carry in the preseason, adding another asset to a position group that already includes Adrian Peterson and Mark Ingram.

Chase Daniel was 7 of 12 for 80 yards in place of Brees, finding Michael Thomas for a 28-yard reception to help set up Wil Lutz’s 53-yard field goal midway through the first quarter.

Lutz added a 26-yard field goal with 2:11 remaining.

The Chargers played without their starting tackles, as Russell Okung was held out because of a minor ankle injury and Joe Barksdale stood on the sideline with his right foot in a walking boot. The drop-off to backups Tyreek Burwell on the left side and Chris Hairston on the right was evident, as the Chargers only gained 31 yards on 15 plays in the first quarter.

When the Chargers finally reached midfield on their third possession, Burwell and left guard Kenny Wiggins gave up sacks on consecutive plays to end the drive.

Linebacker Manti Te’o, who played his first four seasons with the Chargers, had one of four first-half sacks for the Saints.

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon rushed for 8 yards on five carries and had a catch for 7 yards in the first quarter. Kellen Clemens was 10 of 17 for 99 yards and added 26 yards rushing on three carries.

More Sunday preseason

(At) Pittsburgh 17, Atlanta 13: Rookie running back James Conner set up Pittsburgh’s winning fourth-quarter touchdown pass.

Conner, the former University of Pittsburgh star who overcame Hodgkin’s lymphoma and a serious right knee injury to reach the NFL, broke off runs of 17 and 19 yards, leading to Bart Houston’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Justin Hunter.

Conner was greeted with an ovation on the third series of the game when he made his first carry. The third-round pick busted off three other runs longer than 10 yards and ended his debut with 98 yards on 20 carries.

Pittsburgh receiver Martavis Bryant played his first game more than 18 months.

The NFL suspended Bryant in March 2016 for a second violation of its substance abuse policy.

Personnel dept.

The Bills signed tight end Rory Anderson and safety Adrian McDonald.

Buffalo freed up the two roster spots by designating tight end Jason Croom as waived/injured and releasing punter Austin Rehkow.

... The Jaguars signed running back DuJuan Harris and waived/injured cornerback Charles Gaines.

Harris provides the team some depth heading into Thursday’s preseason game against Carolina.

Fellow running backs Leonard Fournette (foot) and T.J. Yeldon (ankle) are unlikely to play against the Panthers.

... Washington activated tight end Jordan Reed from the physically-unable-to-perform list.

Reed had been on the list since the start of training camp in late July because of an injury to the big toe on his left foot.

... The Vikings signed former University of Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner.

The 6-foot-3, 228-pound Leidner was not selected in the 2017 NFL draft. He attended the Ravens rookie minicamp but did not sign with the club.

The Vikings now have five quarterbacks on their roster.