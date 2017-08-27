Spencer Ware tore the posterior cruciate ligament and caused other damage to his right knee in Friday night’s preseason game in Seattle, (Photo: John Sleezer / Tribune News Service)

Kansas City, Mo. — The Chiefs are preparing to play this season without their top running back.

Spencer Ware tore the posterior cruciate ligament and caused other damage to his right knee in Friday night’s preseason game in Seattle, an MRI exam revealed. The Chiefs plan to seek a second opinion but their medical staff believes he will require season-ending surgery.

Ware was hurt while fighting for extra yardage early in the loss to the Seahawks.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said third-round draft pick Kareem Hunt of Toledo will be the starter for the regular-season opener Sept. 7 at New England. Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller will likely serve as backups.

Personnel dept.

The Jets acquired safety Terrence Brooks from the Eagles on Sunday for cornerback Dexter McDougle in a trade of 2014 draft picks.

Brooks was drafted in the third round out of Florida State by Baltimore, 79th overall — one draft pick ahead of McDougle. He spent his first two seasons with the Ravens and played with the Eagles last year.

... Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer will start the season opener against Pittsburgh, the 27th different QB to start for Cleveland since 1999.

... Falcons running back Devonta Freeman will return to practice today as a final stage of his concussion protocol.

Freeman did not play in Atlanta’s 24-14 preseason loss to Arizona on Saturday night and likely will be held out of Thursday night’s final preseason game against Jacksonville.

... Bills third-string quarterback T.J. Yates is being evaluated for a concussion, leaving the team with just one healthy signal-caller entering the final week of the preseason. Coach Sean McDermott revealed Yates was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol on Sunday, a day after a 13-9 loss at Baltimore.

Yates completed the game and McDermott wasn’t sure when the quarterback was injured.

Buffalo is already down starter Tyrod Taylor, who suffered a concussion.

Fox Sports hires Vick

Michael Vick has joined Fox Sports as an NFL studio analyst.

The retired quarterback will be on pregame and other broadcasts throughout the season.

Vick joins retired tight end Tony Gonzalez, coach Dave Wannstedt, host Charissa Thompson and Colin Cowherd on Fox’s “NFL Kickoff” show.

Vick, 37, last played in 2015 for Pittsburgh.

He played 143 games over 13 pro seasons with the Falcons, Eagles, Jets and Steelers, throwing for 22,464 yards and 133 touchdowns.