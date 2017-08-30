Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84), who starred at Western Michigan, had offseason ankle surgery and has not taken a snap in the preseason. (Photo: Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

Nashville, Tenn. — Tennessee wide receivers Eric Decker and Western Michigan rookie Corey Davis have returned to practice, and coach Mike Mularkey isn’t ready to rule either out of the Titans’ preseason finale Thursday night at Kansas City.

Mularkey says the Titans (1-2) will practice again today and will see how both receivers are after limited work before the team leaves for the game.

“It’ll be another good chance for them to work,” Mularkey said.

Both wide receivers can use any work possible with quarterback Marcus Mariota.

The Titans signed Decker after their offseason program ended in June, and the veteran hurt an ankle Aug. 17 in the second of two joint practices with the Carolina Panthers.

The fifth overall pick in the draft , Davis was limited this offseason coming off ankle surgery, though he did more in the final minicamp. Davis missed the opening day of training camp, then hurt his hamstring Aug. 3.

Both receivers took part in a walk-through session Monday before taking part in practice Tuesday.

“They did good,” Mularkey said. “I was pleased with them. That was the plan, to come out here and get limited reps, limited work. I was pretty pleased with them. They both feel good, we’ll see how they feel after they’ve worked a little bit today.

Decker did play in the preseason opening loss at the New York Jets, while Davis has yet to take a snap in a preseason game.

Extra points

While J.J. Watt still thinks the Houston-Dallas preseason game shouldn’t be played because of catastrophic flooding in Houston, the star defensive end for the Texans is getting his wish that money generated by the exhibition finale will go to Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

Watt, who started a fundraising page that collected more than $3 million in about two days, reiterated his stance that the game originally scheduled for Houston should have been scrapped instead of moved to the home of the Cowboys. It is scheduled for Thursday night in Arlington.

... The Seahawks believe former Michigan defensive end Frank Clark will be ready to go for the start of the regular season even with a wrist injury suffered in the third preseason game.

Seattle defensive coordinator Kris Richard said Tuesday that he’s “not concerned” about Clark’s status for the Sept. 10 season opener at Green Bay.

Personnel department

The Giants waived DE Owa Odighizuwa a day after the NFL suspended him for the first four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

... The Patriots acquired linebacker Marquis Flowers from the Cincinnati Bengals for a seventh-round draft pick next year.

... Saints coach Sean Payton says the club has placed tight end John Phillips on injured reserve and released defensive end Jason Jones.

... Raiders first-round pick Gareon Conley passed his physical (shin) and has been taken off the physically unable to perform list.

... Washington DT Phil Taylor is out for the season after tearing his left quadriceps tendon.