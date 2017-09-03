Offensive guard Michael Schofield, who played at Michigan, started at right guard for the Broncos in the Super Bowl L. (Photo: David Zalubowski, Associated Press)

Costa Mesa, Calif. — The Chargers claimed offensive lineman Michael Schofield and defensive back Jeff Richards off waivers.

Schofield, who played at Michigan, started 29 games over the last three seasons with the Broncos, starting at right tackle in their Super Bowl victory in February 2016. He also played guard for the Broncos.

To make room on their 53-man roster Sunday, the Chargers waived cornerback Craig Mager and receiver Geremy Davis.

Richards spent the past two seasons with the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks before signing with the Panthers in January.

The Arena League veteran finished his college career at Emporia State.

Personnel dept.

The Panthers claimed safety Demetrious Cox off waivers. Cox was an undrafted rookie from Michigan State who was cut by the Bengals.

... The Raiders have brought back linebacker Shilique Calhoun (Michigan State) and seven other players released on cut-down day to their practice squad.

Calhoun, the 2016 third-round pick, had been cut Saturday.

... The Bills cut running back Jonathan Williams, a 2016 fifth-round selection. The Bills also released receiver Philly Brown and linebacker Gerald Hodges.

... The Chiefs are signing C.J. Spiller one day after Kansas City was left with only two running backs.

... The Jaguars released defensive tackle Stefan Charles, a former Lion.

... The Jets claimed former Giants tight end Will Tye off waivers.

Also claimed by the Jets were wide receivers Damore’ea Stringfellow and Kalif Raymond, and linebacker Edmond Robinson.

The Jets released linebacker Bruce Carter and waived linebacker Freddie Bishop, running back Marcus Murphy and tight end Jason Vander Laan (Ferris State).

... The Broncos placed outside linebacker Shane Ray on injured reserve.

... Washington placed safety Su’a Cravens on the exempt/left squad list, and his future is in doubt after teammates said he had to be talked out of retiring.

... Tampa Bay traded safety J.J. Wilcox to Pittsburgh. Riley Bullough, who starred at Michigan State, was signed to the practice squad.

... Inside linebacker Scooby Wright III and guard Dorian Johnson, Arizona’s fourth-round draft pick, are among eight players re-signed by the Cardinals to their practice squad.

Wright is a former University of Arizona standout who lost out to former Lion Josh Bynes for the final inside linebacker spot on the 53-man roster.

... The 49ers claimed defensive lineman Xavier Cooper off waivers from the Browns.