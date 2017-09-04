Andrew Luck will not play in Sunday's season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. General manager Chris Ballard made the official announcement Monday. Luck has not taken a snap or thrown a pass to a teammate since having January surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. (Photo: Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Indianapolis — Andrew Luck is entering a new phase of the waiting game.

Now that he’s cleared to practice, he must convince team officials he’s ready to start. It won’t happen this week. Colts general manager Chris Ballard announced Monday that Luck would miss Indy’s season opener against the Rams and would remain out indefinitely.

“Every player needs to practice,” Ballard said. “They need to be with their teammates. They need to practice. Andrew’s going to need the same thing.”

Luck hasn’t taken a snap or thrown to a teammate since having January surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.

He rehabbed during all of the Colts’ offseason workouts and spent all of training camp and the preseason on the physically unable to perform list. He was finally activated Saturday.

Initially, it doesn’t sound like much will change. Coach Chuck Pagano said Luck’s practice regimen will be “rehabbing.”

For now, veteran backup Scott Tolzien inherits the starting job. He’s 0-2-1 as an NFL starter, including a loss last November against Pittsburgh.

NFL watching weather

For the Dolphins and Buccaneers, the season might begin sooner than expected, thanks to Hurricane Irma.

The NFL is considering moving the Dolphins-Bucs opener in Miami to another site or earlier this week because of the hurricane, a person familiar with the discussions told AP on Monday.

Switching the game from 1 Sunday to Thursday or Friday is being considered, the source said, because Irma could threaten South Florida over the weekend.

Extra points

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor returned to practice Monday in taking the next step in recovering from a concussion, though he’s not yet been cleared for Buffalo’s season opener against the Jets on Sunday. He took the field for the first time since being hurt in a 13-9 preseason loss Aug. 26.

... The Giants still are keeping everyone guessing about star receiver Odell Beckham’s status for the season opener against Dallas. Beckham, who has not practiced since spraining his left ankle in a preseason game Aug. 21, rode a stationary bike during the portion of practice that was open to the media Monday.

... BrockOsweiler passed his physical and signed to return to Denver, where he’ll be the team’s backup quarterback.

... The Falcons released defensive tackle Ra’Shede Hageman, two days after he was placed on the exempt list because of domestic violence charges in 2016.

... The Buccaneers signed from Pro Bowl safety T.J. Ward.

... The Cardinals signed former All-Pro punter Andy Lee.