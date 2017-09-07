Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett sits during the singing of the national anthem before a preseason game. (Photo: Elaine Thompson, Associated Press)

Las Vegas — Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett accused Las Vegas police on Wednesday of racially motivated excessive force in a Twitter posting saying he was threatened at gunpoint following a report of gunshots at an after-hours club at a casino-hotel.

Bennett said on a Twitter message titled “Dear World,” that police “singled me out and pointed their guns at me for doing nothing more than simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Police later attributed the report of gunfire at Drai’s to the sharp sound of velvet rope stands being knocked to a tile floor at the Cromwell resort a few hours after the Aug. 26 fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

Bennett, who has been a leader of the national anthem protests started by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick , said he was among “several hundred people” running away from the sound.

He said he was he was handcuffed face-down on the ground after an officer held a gun to his head saying he would blow his head off if he moved.

He said he thought of his wife and children. “All I could think of was ‘I’m going to die for no other reason than I am black and my skin color is somehow a threat,’ ” he wrote.

Bennett said he was taken to the back of a police car “until they apparently realized I was not a thug, common criminal or ordinary black man but Michael Bennett a famous professional football player.” He was released without charges.

Las Vegas police Officer Jacinto Rivera said the department couldn’t immediately verify Bennett’s account or identify the officers involved.

“Without looking at video footage or reading any reports we can’t say yet what happened,” Rivera said.

Extra points

The Dolphins’ season opener against the Buccaneers has been postponed until Nov. 19 because of Hurricane Irma.

The switch to Week 11 was possible because that had been a bye week for both teams. League officials earlier announced the game would not be played in Miami this week, and then decided against moving it to a neutral site.

Both teams resisted switching to Nov. 19 because it means playing the entire season without a break.

The Dolphins will now open Sept. 17 at the Chargers. Tampa Bay will open Sept. 17 at home against Chicago.

... The NFL and the players’ union found no evidence of deviation by New England’s medical staff from the league’s concussion protocol regarding Patriots quarterback Tom Brady last season.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy said the review identified no evidence that Brady sustained a concussion in 2016.

... Panthers quarterback Cam Newton became the latest NFL player to voice his support of free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, saying it’s “unfair” that he’s not on a roster.

... The NFL hired 21 officials to work on a full-time basis, including four referees — Brad Allen, Walt Anderson, Jerome Boger and Pete Morelli.

Personnel dept.

Wide receiver James Jones has retired following a nine-year NFL career spent mostly with the Packers.

... Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been cleared from concussion protocol and coach Sean McDermott says he will start in the season opener against the Jets on Sunday.

... Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett injured an ankle in practice, leaving his status for the opener in doubt.