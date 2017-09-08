Lions game-by-game predictions from Justin Rogers
Go through the gallery for game-by-game predictions for the Detroit Lions' season from Justin Rogers of The Detroit News.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Sept. 10 vs. Arizona (1 p.m. kickoff) – Many, present
Sept. 10 vs. Arizona (1 p.m. kickoff) – Many, present company included, expected the Cardinals to compete for a Super Bowl last season. Instead, they stumbled to a 7-8-1 record. This year, the Lions should be able to take advantage of home field, a questionable offensive line and a defense that lost five starters during the offseason. Pick: Lions 24, Cardinals 21  John Froschauer, Associated Press
Sept. 18 at N.Y. Giants (8:30 p.m.) – The offense couldn't do anything last year against New York, but the unit was down several key starters, and Matthew Stafford’s throwing hand was damaged goods. If Odell Beckham’s (pictured) injury lingers, odds of pulling off the road win in prime time go up. But even a full-strength Lions offense could struggle to put up points against this defense. Pick: Giants 17, Lions 13.  Al Bello, Getty Images
Sept. 24 vs. Atlanta (1 p.m.) – There's a healthy percentage of analysts who expect a Super Bowl hangover after the Falcons blew a big lead in the big game. I'm not among the doubters. This game has the makings of a shootout, and I'm not convinced the Lions can keep up in a track meet. Pick: Falcons 34, Lions 30.  John Bazemore, Associated Press
Oct. 1 at Minnesota (1 p.m.) – The Lions beat the Vikings at their place in dramatic fashion last season. Anticipate a tougher game this year, with quarterback Sam Bradford (pictured) having a full offseason in the scheme. Pick: Vikings 20, Lions 18.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Oct. 8 vs. Carolina (1 p.m.) – With Christian McCaffrey in the fold, the Panthers should have an easier time keeping Cam Newton (pictured) healthy. But the Lions' quick-hitting passing offense should find success against a so-so Panthers back seven. Pick: Lions 23, Panthers 20.  David T. Foster III, Charlotte Observer
Oct. 15 at New Orleans (1 p.m.) – For whatever reason, the Lions have had Drew Brees' (pictured) number the past few seasons, winning the last three meetings between the squads, including back-to-back victories at the Superdome. It's going to be weird seeing Adrian Peterson in another uniform. Pick: Lions 30, Saints 23.  Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
Oct. 29 vs. Pittsburgh (8:30 p.m.) – Is this the final time the Lions will see Ben Roethlisberger? The Steelers quarterback strongly considered retirement this past offseason, but as long as he's taking the snaps, there aren't many more potent trios in the league than Le’Veon Bell (MIchigan State, right), Antonio Brown (Central Michigan, left) and Martavis Bryant. It could be a long night for the Lions defense. Pick: Steelers 31, Lions 20.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Nov. 6 at Green Bay (8:30 p.m.) – Yes, the Lions proved they could win in Lambeau, snapping a two-decade losing streak in 2015. Still, I'm never picking against Aaron Rodgers (pictured) in his house. Pick: Packers 27, Lions 17.  Patrick Smith, Getty Images
Nov. 12 vs. Cleveland (1 p.m.) – Just like I'm not picking against Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, I would never pick the Browns to win on the road. Don't get me wrong, that roster -- which includes ex-Michigan star Jabrill Peppers (pictured) -- looks much improved from last year's near-winless team, but Cleveland still has a long way to go. Pick: Lions 33, Browns 20  Jason Behnken, Associated Press
Nov. 19 at Chicago (1 p.m.) – Mike Glennon has been named the starter in Chicago, but if the Bears aren't close to playoff contention, this might be around the time the team hotshots rookie Mitch Trubisky (pictured) into the lineup. Regardless of who is under center, the Lions have more overall talent and should continue to own this division rivalry. Pick: Lions 24, Bears 14  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Nov. 23 vs. Minnesota (12:30 p.m.) – I like the chances of Taylor Decker being back in the lineup at this point, and the Lions will need all hands on deck to manage the Vikings' aggressive pass rush. These relatively equally talented teams feel destined to split their season series. Pick: Lions 24, Vikings 20.  Jim Mone, Associated Press
Dec. 3 at Baltimore (1 p.m.) – The defense is looking formidable, but the Ravens could struggle to score points. No, Joe Flacco (pictured) isn't elite. He's a second-tier quarterback with subpar weapons and mediocre ground game. The possibility of inclement weather could make for an ugly one. Pick: Lions 16, Ravens 13.  Patrick Smith, Getty Images
Dec. 10 at Tampa Bay (1 p.m.) – Everyone is looking for quarterback Jameis Winston to make a significant jump with his play, but it won't happen until he cuts down on the bad mistakes. He'll test the Lions with his multiple vertical weapons (including Mike Evans, pictured), but a timely turnover will be the difference. Pick: Lions 27, Bucs 24  Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Dec. 16 vs. Chicago (4:30 p.m.) – Division game are never easy, but the Bears at home should be about as close to a lay-up as the Lions will see all season. Pick: Lions 30, Bears 17.  Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Dec. 24 at Cincinnati (1 p.m.) – The Bengals have amassed a formidable array of weapons, including a trio of potent running backs. If everything clicks, the offense has the potential to be one of the NFL's best. I wouldn't expect any gifts on this Christmas Eve day matchup. Pick: Bengals 27, Lions 21  Al Bello, Getty Images
Dec. 31 vs. Green Bay (1 p.m.) – A win probably won't win the division, but might be enough to get the Lions into the playoffs. They've played the Packers tough at home at Ford Field, but unless Detroit discovers a pass rush at some point during the season, Rodgers will pick the defense apart. Pick: Packers 34, Lions 24. FINAL RECORD: 9-7  Dylan Buell, Getty Images
    A new season breeds new hope across the NFC North.

    In Detroit, the Lions brought in more muscle up front in T.J. Lang and Rick Wagner to boost the team’s sputtering run game and offer more support for franchise linchpin Matthew Stafford.

    In Minnesota, the Vikings revamped their offensive line and added running backs Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray to revive their dormant offense, while keeping much of their dominant defense intact.

    In Chicago, the Bears are seemingly playing the long game and drafted Mitchell Trubisky with the hopes he can be the team’s next franchise quarterback to pair with standout back Jordan Howard.

    But in Green Bay, the king of the North — Aaron Rodgers — returns with no plans of retiring or relinquishing his stranglehold on the division.

    The Lions, Vikings and Bears had their shot last season to dethrone the Packers when Green Bay stumbled to a 4-6 mark and Rodgers wasn’t doing Rodgers-like things. By Week 6, he was Pro Football Focus’ 29th-ranked quarterback.

    That was until Rodgers told everyone to relax and started playing to his own elite standard. Over the final six regular-season games, he posted a 121.0 passer rating and completed 71 percent of his passes for 1,667 yards, 15 touchdowns and no interceptions.

    Niyo: All eyes on rookie Davis as he takes center stage

    The Packers ran the table and swept the rug from under the Lions in the winner-take-all regular-season finale, claiming their fifth division crown in six seasons and stamping their postseason ticket for the eighth straight year.

    Green Bay pushed its win streak to eight games before falling to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship game — and one win short of the Packers’ second Super Bowl appearance in the Rodgers era.

    Following that loss, Rodgers declared he had “a number of years left in me,” which should send shivers down the NFC North’s collective spine.

    To make matters worse, Rodgers enters 2017 at helm at what could turn out to be Green Bay’s most prolific passing attack to date. He returns his powerful receiver corps — Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb — and has an added weapon in Martellus Bennett, who could become a stable solution and the most productive tight end Rodgers has had since Jermichael Finley. Elusive running back Ty Montgomery gives Green Bay’s offense another wrinkle and his pass-catching abilities create matchup issues for defenses.

    The Packers also addressed their Achilles' heel in the secondary by drafting defensive backs Kevin King and Josh Jones and bringing back cornerback Davon House for a second tour. If that’s enough to help patch up their porous pass coverage remains to be seen, but it might not matter much for an offensive juggernaut that’s built for shootouts.

    Meanwhile across the division, Stafford returns his own bevy of talented pieces and will be tasked with putting them all together, while hoping none of them crumble along the way.

    With Detroit’s first-half schedule, the Lions will need Stafford to raise his level of play to his pay and put himself in the MVP conversation — much like he did last season before his injury — to have any chance at keeping pace with the Packers in the NFC North race.

    Healthy Ziggy Ansah is key for Lions’ ‘D’ to thrive

    The Vikings have the division’s nastiest defense but the Sam Bradford-led offense scares nobody. Minnesota’s ground game was the worst in the league last year and the conservative play-calling didn't help much either.

    Bradford still has rising receivers, Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, to work with, and both could produce 1,000-yard seasons if the Vikings open the playbook a little bit more and find a better balance.

    And who is Bears quarterback Mike Glennon going to throw to? Leading receiver Alshon Jeffrey bolted for the Eagles, leaving Kevin White and Kendall Wright as the top two options. White, a former-first round pick, has played in just four games and Wright’s numbers have been in decline since 2013.

    For a team coming off a historically bad season, it doesn’t seem like a recipe for success — or one that will help coach John Fox keep his job.
    While aspirations are high throughout the division heading into Week 1, the reality is Rodgers is in his prime and the clock is ticking on Green Bay’s Super Bowl dreams.

    “We’ve been to the playoffs eight straight years, which is an accomplishment. But you want more titles,” Rodgers said during the preseason. “I think us players got to take ownership of it and play better and finish this thing off.”

    For the rest of the league, that doesn’t sound very promising.

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/jamesbhawkins

