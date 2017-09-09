Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald ended his holdout Saturday. (Photo: Kelvin Kuo / Associated Prss)

Los Angeles — All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald reported to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, ending a holdout that began in May without getting a new contract.

Donald passed his physical when he reported to the Rams’ training complex in Thousand Oaks, but he will not play in their season opener at the Coliseum against Indianapolis on Sunday.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection held out for four months to demand a new contract after three standout NFL seasons. The Rams held months of civil negotiations with Donald’s representatives, but couldn’t reach a deal.

The sides intend to continue negotiations even with Donald back on the team, the Rams announced.

Donald is scheduled to make $1.8 million this year and $6.9 million in 2018 under the terms of his rookie deal. He was seeking a contract to make him the NFL’s highest-paid player, but he won’t miss any game checks this season by reporting in time for the opener.

Donald is among the top defensive players in the sport, recording 28 sacks in three seasons and earning a reputation as one of the league’s most effective players at any position. He was the AP’s defensive rookie of the year as a first-round pick in St. Louis in 2014.

Donald missed an entire training camp under new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who is eager to plug Donald into the center of his 3-4 defense. The Rams host Washington next weekend.

Tanzel Smart, a rookie sixth-round pick out of Tulane, is expected to start in Donald’s place Sunday against the Colts.

Janikowski on IR

The Raiders placed long-time kicker Sebastian Janikowski on injured reserve with an injured back and promoted Giorgio Tavecchio to the active roster.

The team made the move a day before the season opener against the Titans. The Raiders had signed Tavecchio on Friday as insurance if Janikowski wasn’t healed and brought him to Tennessee in case he needed to be activated.

Janikowski joined the Raiders as a surprise first-round pick in 2000 and is one of the few remaining ties to late owner Al Davis. The only player on the active roster who was with the team before Davis died in October 2011 is long snapper Jon Condo.

Janikowski has attempted every field goal and extra point for the team since the 2001 regular-season finale when Brad Daluiso replaced him. Janikowski returned for the playoffs the following year.

Janikowski is the franchise’s career leader in games played with 268 and points with 1,799. He also is the NFL career leader in made field goals of at least 50 yards with 55 and his 63-yard field goal in the 2011 season opener is tied for the second-longest in team history.

Janikowski has been bothered in recent weeks by the back injury and the Raiders brought in Josh Lambo, Mike Nugent and Marshall Koehn for workouts earlier this week.

The team also reportedly renegotiated Janikowski’s contract, cutting his salary from $4 million to $3 million.